Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 22/2021

11 November 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 4 November 2021 to 10 November 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 04-11-2021 2,000 743.05 1,486,100 05-11-2021 2,000 747.62 1,495,240 08-11-2021 2,000 747.40 1,494,800 09-11-2021 2,200 747.55 1,644,610 10-11-2021 4,000 739.88 2,959,520 Accumulated for the period 12,200 - 9,080,270 Accumulated under the programme 12,200 - 9,080,270

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 770,918 treasury shares corresponding to 1.54% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S



Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K. Boye, General Counsel

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachments