Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market worth USD 14.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.72% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Research Report, Technology, Application, Vehicle type, Propulsion and Region - Forecast till 2030” the market is projected to be worth USD 14.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.72% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). , The market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2021.

Market Research Future’s Review on Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market

Multiple Factors to Augment Market Growth

Due to the growing number of connected automobiles and electric vehicles, the Global Automotive OTA Updates Market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace. Furthermore, OEMs are investing in OTA update technology to make it easier for auto owners to upgrade their vehicles. Several worldwide technology providers have recently entered the market for automotive OTA updates. These service providers are investing much in research and development in order to supply automobile manufacturers with secure and cost-effective OTA update options. The market is dominated by a few big companies; however, due to revenue potential in regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, new players are projected to enter the market. The arrival of new competitors is likely to improve market competitiveness.

Over-the-air updates are a way of providing new software, firmware, and other update services via the cloud. OTA updates were previously exclusively available for smartphones; however, with the rapid development in the number of connected automobiles around the world and vehicles becoming increasingly software dependent, the necessity for OTA updates has grown substantially. For a long time, software upgrades were performed through local software update methods, in which the car was sent to a dealer/mechanic, who then updated the software. Tesla Motors began offering OTA capabilities for its electric automobiles, causing the automotive sector to be impacted. Following that, major multinational automakers, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and General Motors, began investing in providing OTA capabilities for their connected vehicles. OTA updates are likely to assist OEMs in saving a large amount of money that they incur as a result of car recalls. Furthermore, it allows car owners to update all of their software without having to contact a dealer.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive OTA updates market has been segmented based on technology, application, propulsion, and vehicle type.

On the basis of technology, the worldwide automotive OTA updates market has been segmented into software over-the-air technology (SOTA) and firmware over-the-air technology (FOTA).

On the basis of application, the worldwide automotive OTA updates market has been divided into an electronic control unit (ECU), infotainment, safety & security, telematics control unit (TCU), and others.

On the basis of propulsion, the worldwide automotive OTA updates market has been bifurcated into ICE and electric vehicle. The electric vehicle segment has been further split into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

On the basis of vehicle type, the worldwide automotive OTA updates market has been divided into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.





Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Global Market

With an ever-expanding automobile industry, the North American market has managed to seize the lead. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the automotive OTA updates market throughout the projected period. In terms of value market share, Europe ranked second.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Firmware Over-The-Air [FOTA] and Software Over-The-Air [SOTA]), Application (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and others), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030



