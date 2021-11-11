The global pipeline monitoring system market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2021 to USD 19.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type, Technology, Solution, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05076314/?utm_source=GNW

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (US) has put some performance standards for oil & natural gas emissions for hazardous pollution and explosions caused due to the leakage of oil & gas. These regulations have made the usage of pipeline monitoring systems compulsory to avoid leaks and protect the environment, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.



In terms of value, PIGs segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The PIGs segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the pipeline monitoring system market.PIGS (pipeline inspection gauges) technology is defined as observing the location of the liquid in a pipeline.



In this technology, PIGS detectors are used and are fixed externally on the pipe.Whenever a PIGS passes the detector, the detector picks up the magnetic field to track the PIGS.



This is detected with the help of LED detector lights.Detectors are mainly mounted at launch stations and receive stations.



These are used to communicate with the outside world due to the distance underground or underwater. Steel pipelines use PIGS tracking to record internal movement. This technology is often associated with oil & gas.



Leak detection to be the fastest-growing solution from 2021 to 2026, for pipeline monitoring system.



Leak detection will be the fastest-growing solution for pipeline monitoring system during the forecast period.The pipeline leak detection efficiently inspects cracks, leaks, and holes in the vessel’s walls.



It quickly detects even the smallest leaks with its level of sensitivity and accuracy.Advanced systems to detect minor internal leaks are included in the solution as well.



The leak rate of the product has a direct dependency on the nature of the product.Pipeline leakage detection systems help in detecting damages across the pipeline infrastructure.



These systems detect leaks based on flow, pressure, temperature, and density.



In terms of value, the APAC pipeline monitoring system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for pipeline monitoring system as a result of the expansion of the crude & refined petroleum and water & wastewater industries in the region.



The key factors driving the growth of the market in this region include expansion of existing pipelines and development of new ones, increased incidents of oil and gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities, and formulation of stringent regulations by the governments for the implementation of leak detection technologies and systems in different countries of APAC. More investment is expected in monitoring and safety spending in this region, owing to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the pipeline monitoring system market.

•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%

•?By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%

•?By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%



The global pipeline monitoring system market comprises major manufacturers, such as Siemens AG (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), BAE Systems (UK), and TransCanada PipeLines Limited (Canada), among others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the pipeline monitoring system market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on pipe type, solution, technology, end-use industry and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the pipeline monitoring system market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall pipeline monitoring system market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

