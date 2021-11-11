(RDW) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Redwire Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Redwire Corp. ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW) for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 9, 2021, Redwire announced that it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which had been previously scheduled for November 10, 2021. An employee notified Redwire management of potential accounting issues with a business subunit. The Company's Audit Committee has commenced an independent investigation.

Following this news, Redwire's share price closed down 16.12% on November 10, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Redwire shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com