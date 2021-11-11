The anatomic pathology market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service, Consumable, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038705/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.



The anatomic pathology services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market, by product and service, during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments.The anatomic pathology services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is primarily driven by rapid growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.



Disease Diagnostics accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnostics and medical research.The disease diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.



Hospital laboratories accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and other end users.Hospital laboratories is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, the growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to growth of the segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Anatomic pathology market

The anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the anatomic pathology market.



The presence of emerging economies like China and India, the large population in APAC countries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improving standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, and rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America- 46%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific – 18%, RoW – 11%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Abcam plc (UK)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Hologic, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Bio SB (US)

• Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

• Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

• Milestone Medical (Italy)

• SLEE medical GmbH (Germany)

• BioGenex (US)

• Sakura Finetek (US)

• Amos Scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• MEDITE Medical GmbH (Germany)

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US)

• CellPath Ltd. (UK)

• Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

• MICROS AUSTRIA (Austria)

• R. K. SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENT PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

• Lupetec (Brazil)

• Medimeas (India)

• Bright Instruments (UK)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the anatomic pathology market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anatomic pathology market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________