Proactive news headlines including Blue Star Helium, Yandal Resources, Alto Metals and Alice Queen Ltd

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has submitted the Form 2 (final permit to drill) application for the planned Enterprise 16#1 exploration well in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has executed three separate agreements to acquire seven new mining tenements immediately adjacent to and within the Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia.

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has received strong support for its recent capital raising, with firm commitments from major shareholders and resource-focused investors.

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX), an advanced copper and gold explorer, has moved a step closer to mine development at Horn Island Gold Project with a successful mine scoping study and mineral resource estimate update.

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has enhanced the corporate skillset of its board with the appointment of experienced commercial and finance leader Alan Tate as a non-executive director.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) shareholders have approved the demerger and IPO of its highly prospective Yamarna Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has entered into an agreement with Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) to acquire a strategic nickel interest in 15 mining tenements in Western Australia.

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has secured two mud rotary drill rigs for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin.

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) subsidiary VSUN Energy has signed an agreement with leading miner IGO Ltd for a project utilising a standalone power system based on vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) energy storage technology.

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has filled a placement to raise A$850,000 at A$0.120 per share following strong support from new and existing professional and sophisticated investors.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) is out to raise $12 million to advance development work across its Tiwi Islands green hydrogen play.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has received further thick, shallow zinc-lead results at its province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)'s Swiss operations have generated revenue of A$817,429 (CHF 552,548) in Q4 2021 – a 126% increase on the division's revenue over last quarter of A$362,448.

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has started a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for a proposed 5,000 barrel per day modular, flexible feed Renewable Fuel Refinery (RFR) in Western Australia.

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) joint venture (JV) partner Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has recommenced its electromagnetic (EM) survey over Venture's South West nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) property.

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) has intersected thick gold mineralisation at the Circle Valley Project within the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt that hosts the multi-million-ounce Tropicana gold deposit.

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has teamed up with corporate advisory specialists Spark Plus to assist the company with its capital markets and investor relations strategy in Asia with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK)'s high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin has reached a peak rate (IP24) of around 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has deepened its understanding of the Kaolin deposit, part of Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) at the greater Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP), with extensional and infill drilling intersecting broad zones of mineralisation open to the south and at depth, indicating possible extensions to the system.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)'s investigational drug paxalisib is playing a role in PNOC022, a multi-drug phase II study in DIPG and diffuse midline gliomas, that has been initiated at the University of California, San Francisco, with the first patient enrolled to the study.

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has modelled a large magnetic and conductive target at Severn South, within its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project on the west coast of Tasmania.

