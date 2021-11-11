The global trade management market size to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trade Management Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04897123/?utm_source=GNW





Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Trade management services are vital to ensure the proper integration of trade management solutions with the complex network infrastructure placed in enterprises.Trade management services facilitate the smooth functioning of the solutions over a period of time by monitoring, maintaining, and upgrading the critical aspects of trade management solutions.



Trade management helps accelerate the cross-border supply chain by automating and streamlining trade processes, handling control costs, reducing the risk of penalties and fines, and clearing customs faster. The services considered for this report are consulting, implementation and integration, and support and maintenance.



In deployment type segment, on-premises to have the highest market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment is the traditional deployment method.In the on-premises deployment, an enterprise has complete control over solutions, as solutions are physically implemented on the premises.



One of the major reasons why enterprises are still adopting on-premises deployment is the enhanced control over solutions. Large enterprises that have the resources and capabilities to manage trade management solutions in-house opt for the on-premises deployment.

• By company type: Tier 1: 62%, Tier 2: 23%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By designation: C-level: 38%, Director level: 30%, Others: 32%

• By region: North America: 40%, APAC: 35%, Europe: 15%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%



Major vendors offering trade management market across the globe are Oracle(US), Infor(US), Thomson Reuters(Canada), Livingston International(Canada), Aptean(US), SAP(Germany), Noatum Logistics(US), E2Open(US), Descartes(Canada), Cargowise(US), Expeditors(US), BDP International(US), Accuity(US), QAD Precision(US), 3rdwave(Canada), AEB(Germany), Shipsy(India), Bamboo Rose(US), Bolero International(UK), MIC Customs Solution(UK), OCR Services(US), Webb Fontaine(UAE), Neurored(Europe), 4PL Consultancy(UK), Global Custom Compliance(China), Vigilant Global Trade Services(US), Centrade(US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the trade management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



