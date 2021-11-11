Worldwide Rodenticides Industry to 2026 - Introduction of Non-toxic and Third-generation Anticoagulants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodenticides Market Research Report by Type, End-users, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rodenticides Market size was estimated at USD 4,780.00 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,946.82 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% reaching USD 5,988.60 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Rodenticides to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Anticoagulant Rodenticides and Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides. The Anticoagulant Rodenticides is further studied across First-Generation Anticoagulants and Second-Generation Anticoagulants. The First-Generation Anticoagulants is further studied across Chlorophacinone, Coumatetralyl, Diphacinone, and Warfarin. The Second-Generation Anticoagulants is further studied across Brodifacoum, Bromadiolone, Difenacoum, Difethialone, and Flocoumafen. The Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides is further studied across Bromethalin, Cholecalciferol, Strychnine, and Zinc Phosphide.

Based on End-users, the market was studied across Agricultural Fields, Urban Centers, and Warehouses. The Warehouses is further studied across Commercial and Residential.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Pellets, Powders, and Sprays.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rodenticides Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rodenticides Market, including Abell Pest Control Inc, Anticimex International AB, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc, Ecolab Inc, Impex Europa S.L., JT Eaton & Co Inc, Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International Ltd, Rentokil Initial PLC, Rollins, Inc., SenesTech, Inc., Syngenta AG, Terminix Service, Inc., Truly Nolen, Inc., and United Phosphorus Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rodenticides Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rodenticides Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rodenticides Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rodenticides Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rodenticides Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rodenticides Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rodenticides Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing rodent population

5.2.2. Rat displacement due to urbanization

5.2.3. Climate change impact on the breeding of rats

5.2.4. Increasing damage due to rodent attack

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Stringent & preventive regulations on the use of rodenticides in developed countries

5.3.2. Increasing adoption of mechanical methods for rodent control

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Introduction of non-toxic and third-generation anticoagulants

5.4.2. Supportive government initiatives and public corporations for rodent control

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Resistance for anticoagulant rodenticides

5.5.2. High toxicity of rodenticides



6. Rodenticides Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Anticoagulant Rodenticides

6.2.1. First-Generation Anticoagulants

6.2.1.1. Chlorophacinone

6.2.1.2. Coumatetralyl

6.2.1.3. Diphacinone

6.2.1.4. Warfarin

6.2.2. Second-Generation Anticoagulants

6.2.2.1. Brodifacoum

6.2.2.2. Bromadiolone

6.2.2.3. Difenacoum

6.2.2.4. Difethialone

6.2.2.5. Flocoumafen

6.3. Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

6.3.1. Bromethalin

6.3.2. Cholecalciferol

6.3.3. Strychnine

6.3.4. Zinc Phosphide



7. Rodenticides Market, by End-users

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agricultural Fields

7.3. Urban Centers

7.4. Warehouses

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Residential



8. Rodenticides Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pellets

8.3. Powders

8.4. Sprays



9. Americas Rodenticides Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Rodenticides Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rodenticides Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Abell Pest Control Inc.

13.2. Anticimex International AB

13.3. BASF SE

13.4. Bayer AG

13.5. Bell Laboratories Inc.

13.6. Ecolab Inc.

13.7. Impex Europa S.L.

13.8. JT Eaton & Co Inc.

13.9. Liphatech, Inc.

13.10. Neogen Corporation

13.11. Pelgar International Ltd.

13.12. Rentokil Initial PLC

13.13. Rollins, Inc.

13.14. SenesTech, Inc.

13.15. Syngenta AG

13.16. Terminix Service, Inc.

13.17. Truly Nolen, Inc.

13.18. United Phosphorus Ltd.



14. Appendix

