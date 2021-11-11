Felten Media Services President Jess Nerren Speaks at Educational Leadership Summit Keynoted by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felten Media Services President Dr. Jess Nerren joins California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, TONY THURMOND, Senator CONNIE LEYVA, and Senator ROSILICIE OCHOA BOGH, to speak at the Educational Leadership Summit hosted by California State University, San Bernardino, and held at the San Bernardino DoubleTree, 285 E. Hospitality Ln., November 16, 2021, at 3:20 pm.



Nerren, who recently defended her dissertation research on educational leadership, public relations, and autism inclusion, shares her findings publicly for the first time during her talk, “Effective Leadership in Closing the Opportunity Gap for Students with Special Needs.” Nerren’s research, “The Public Relations of Inclusion,” utilizes tools from public relations to center the voices of individuals with autism themselves in research on autism inclusion in educational settings, creating more actionable inclusion across the educational landscape. [Link to research: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355718989_DISSERTATION_PUBLIC_RELATIONS_OF_INCLUSION_A_CRITICAL_REFRAMING_OF_AUTISM_INCLUSION_WITH_PROFESSORS_OF_TEACHER_CANDIDATES]

A complete list of the featured speakers includes California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, TONY THURMOND, Senator CONNIE LEYVA, Senator ROSILICIE OCHOA BOGH, former Riverside County Superintendent Dr. JUDY WHITE, San Bernardino County Superintendent TED ALEJANDRE, 2018 Teacher of the Year Dr. BRIAN MCDANIEL, Dr. Carlos Ayala, Dr. Wil Greer, Jackie Maner, Dr. Enrique Murillo, Comedian Ron G. and many more.

Outside of academia, Nerren is a longtime small business owner in the Inland Empire, serving as president of Felten Media Services, a certified woman-owned and operated business providing full-service public relations and strategic communication services.

ABOUT JESS BLOCK NERREN, Ed.D.: Jess Block Nerren is a doctoral graduand in the CSUSB Ed.D. program where she has successfully defended her dissertation on Inclusion, Public Relations, and Teacher Education. She has an M.A. in Communications from CSU Fullerton, where she received the CSUF College of Communications Outstanding Graduate Student award. At CSUSB, Nerren teaches classes in Public Relations and Strategic Communication at the undergraduate and graduate levels and is the founder of CoyotePR, the student-run Public Relations agency on campus. In that role, she led a team of students to win a Public Relations Society of America Inland Empire Polaris Capella Award. In the community, Nerren is heavily involved in the autism nonprofit and behavioral health community with past and current service: on the Autism Speaks Parent Advisory Board to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on the executive committee of the Riverside County Special Education Local Plan Area, as Public Information Officer and Legislative Chair, as a founding board member of The Miracle Project national nonprofit, and on the Stakeholder Committee and Diversity Special Interest Group for CalABA, the statewide professional association for behavior analysts providing services to individuals with autism and other developmental and behavioral needs. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/jessica.nerren

ABOUT THE CSUSB EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: The Educational Leadership Summit is the preeminent event in the Inland Empire, bringing together experts and innovators in education from across the country. Speakers and panels provide attendees with insights, trends, and tips equipping attendees to make a difference in their classrooms, schools, districts, communities, and beyond. https://www.csusb.edu/educational-leadership-summit

