Akkio Names Joe Hsu Vice President of Growth

No-code startup Akkio targets trillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) market with simple approach to solving complex business problems



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akkio, the no-code AI company, today announced the appointment of Joe Hsu to a new company role as Vice President of Growth. Akkio recently closed a $3 million seed round .

“ Akkio is the easiest and fastest way to gain AI-enabled insight and automate predictions in your operations and products,” Hsu said. “We enable analysts, operators, and developers to get quick wins for their businesses using machine learning, without data science expertise. With analysts forecasting nearly a $1 trillion AI industry by 2028 , Akkio has enormous potential to grab a huge market share.”

Hsu joins Akkio from Optoro, a reverse logistics enterprise software company where he held numerous commercial roles responsible for driving early customer adoption, launching a new line of business, and scaling growth through partnerships. Prior to that, he was senior manager of supply chain development for the retail giant Carter’s / OshKosh B’Gosh where he led the business and technology roadmap for eCommerce and omni-channel logistics. Previously he served as a consultant and systems integrator helping customers solve problems in supply chain, customer fulfillment, distribution and other logistical challenges. He holds a B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Georgia Tech.

“Given the power of AI to optimize any organization, leading companies have been implementing it for years,” said Jon Reilly, co-founder and CEO of Akkio. “But those companies were typically Fortune 500 enterprises with teams of data scientists and massive budgets. Joe has a proven record of success in delivering solutions to his customers facing complex challenges who may not have unlimited resources. If a company just wants to boost sales, convert more leads, reduce churn, or optimize any other KPI, it should be effortless and affordable. That’s where Akkio comes in with no-code AI.”

For a free trial to see how easy it is to use Akkio and transform your own business, visit us here .

About Akkio

Akkio (@akkiohq), the no-code AI company, makes artificial intelligence easy enough for anyone to use. Combining state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) technology with a simple, intuitive platform lets any company become an AI-powered business.

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Akkio

+1.650.219.7764

lonn@flak42.com