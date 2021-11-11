Ragnarok Origin Official Launch in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021.

Ragnarok Origin, previously released in South Korea and Japan, started services with over 700,000 pre-registered accounts from August 10 with enormous expectations. On the launching day, the game ranked as the second in free download of Google Play in the United States.

Designated servers only for the United States and Canada have run to support pleasant gaming environment and the game is fully localized through local inspection in the United States. Furthermore, various events in game such as a 15 Day Log-in Reward event, a Free Respawn event and a Drop Recovery Item event, etc. are being held after its release.

Gravity said that “We have prepared hard in diverse ways for players to fully enjoy Ragnarok IP through Ragnarok Origin” and “We sincerely appreciate huge attentions from the pre-registration and hope to enjoy the game with varieties of updates and events in future.”

[Ragnarok Origin_Official Website] https://ragnarok-origin.com/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

