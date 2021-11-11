Eleni Lykoudi appointed leader of CEEMEA region at Willis Towers Watson

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today welcomed Eleni Lykoudi as the new Head of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA) region of Willis Towers Watson (WTW).



She will lead a diverse and high-growth region and will also act as the Head of Corporate Risk and Broking for CEEMEA. She takes up both roles with immediate effect.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at WTW, said: “Eleni is a respected and accomplished leader within our company and industry, with a talent for inspiring and engaging people. Clients welcome her sharp focus on innovation as she draws on the full range of our capabilities to deliver the best solutions for them. She is perfectly placed to make this vibrant and complex region thrive as part of our One WTW strategy.”

Eleni Lykoudi, Head of CEEMEA at WTW, said: “There are some fantastic growth opportunities both for WTW and for our clients right across this incredible region, and I am excited to be leading our world-class team so that we continue to excel at innovation and client service. We have a clear go-forward global strategy as One WTW, and I look forward to aligning individual markets to ensure we deliver the best combination of local and global specialist expertise.”

Lykoudi began her career at Net Trust before joining Gras Savoye in Greece in 2007. She held a business development leadership role across logistics, forwarders' liability and marine cargo businesses before becoming Deputy General Manager and then General Manager of WTW Greece.

In 2018, she became Head of Central and Eastern Europe, which is a CEEMEA sub-region, and was responsible for nine WTW country operations. Earlier this year, that role was expanded to include oversight of WTW Turkey.

She holds a degree in Shipping and Maritime Studies from the University of Piraeus, a Professional Diploma in Maritime Law, and an MBA from the Athens University of Economics and Business.

