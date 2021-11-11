SP Group A/S - Interim report - Third quarter of 2021

English Danish

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,838.8 million in the 9M 2021 reporting period, a 13.3% improvement from DKK 1,622.4 million in 9M 2020. EBITDA was up by 22.5% to DKK 316.8 million from DKK 258.6 million last year, and profit before tax was up 38.7% to DKK 192.4 million. Further upgrade of FY 2021 guidance relative to the upgrade provided in Announcement no. 53/2021. SP Group now expects FY 2021 revenue to grow by 11% to 15% (previously 8% to 14%), an EBITDA margin of 17% to 18% (previously 16 to 18 %) and an EBT margin of 10% to 12% (previously 9 to 12 %).

See attached stock announcement.

