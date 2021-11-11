New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Monetization Platform Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183716/?utm_source=GNW





Among all industry verticals, telcos are uniquely positioned to monetize consumer data and increase business revenue.Large telcos are emerging as value-added solutions providers to progress beyond connectivity and stay competitive, moving up the value chain and offering advertising and media solutions by monetizing consumer data.



The report highlights digital platforms and services as key components of the data monetization space.Insights-as-a-service is expected to emerge as the data monetization model of the future.



Offering insights and adding predictive AI and business intelligence layers will be fundamental to product differentiation in the data monetization strategy. The study also identifies data security and privacy, location data, and digital data monetization platforms as growth opportunity areas for technology vendors and enterprises. data monetization strategy. The study also identifies data security and privacy, location data, and digital data monetization platforms as growth opportunity areas for technology vendors and enterprises.

