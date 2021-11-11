Global External Remote Patient Monitoring Medical Device Market Pipeline Report 2021: Product Descriptions, Licensing and Collaborations, Development Activities, Company Overviews, Recent Events

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices (Healthcare IT) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reportt provides comprehensive information about the External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



External remote patient monitoring devices retrieves the data from the external measurement device (like glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales, ECG) and transmit it, through a wireless system to a monitoring station or a physician's office for further analysis and interpretation.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Active4D Inc Company Overview

5.2 ActiveCare Inc Company Overview

5.3 Agali Technologies, Inc. Company Overview

5.4 AirStrip Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.5 ALR Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.6 Apogee Technology Inc Company Overview

5.7 Apple Inc Company Overview

5.8 ARC Devices Ltd. Company Overview

5.9 Aseptika Ltd Company Overview

5.10 Aster Labs Inc Company Overview

5.11 ATLASense Biomed Ltd Company Overview

5.12 Barron Associates, Inc. Company Overview

5.13 BioSensics LLC Company Overview

5.14 Biotricity Inc Company Overview

5.15 Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies Corp Company Overview

5.16 BrightOutcome Inc. Company Overview

5.17 CardieX Ltd Company Overview

5.18 Chronolife Company Overview

5.19 Cnoga Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.20 Consensus Orthopedics Inc Company Overview

5.21 CorTronix Biomedical Advancement Technologies Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.22 Curasis LLC Company Overview

5.23 Deep Breeze Ltd Company Overview

5.24 Eccrine Systems Inc Company Overview

5.25 Epicore Biosystems Inc Company Overview

5.26 Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. (Inactive) Company Overview

5.27 Grey Innovation Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.28 Guide Analytics Inc. Company Overview

5.29 Hydrostasis Inc Company Overview

5.30 iBeat Inc Company Overview

5.31 Ibridge Medical, LLC Company Overview

5.32 Inspire Living, Inc. Company Overview

5.33 Itamar Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.34 JointMetrix Medical, LLC Company Overview

5.35 Kimberly-Clark Corp Company Overview

5.36 KYOCERA Medical Corp (Inactive) Company Overview

5.37 Lifelong Technologies, LLC Company Overview

5.38 MC10 Inc Company Overview

5.39 Michigan State University Company Overview

5.40 Montana State University Company Overview

5.41 National University of Singapore Company Overview

5.42 Neuro Event Labs Oy Company Overview

5.43 Northwestern University Company Overview

5.44 OBS Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.45 Panasonic Corp Company Overview

5.46 PerGenix LLC Company Overview

5.47 Philips Healthcare Company Overview

5.48 Polytechnic University of Catalonia Company Overview

5.49 Profusa Inc Company Overview

5.50 Rethink Medical Inc Company Overview

5.51 Rowan University Company Overview

5.52 Sensaris Company Overview

5.53 Sensogo Ltd. (Inactive) Company Overview

5.54 Seoul National University Hospital Company Overview

5.55 Sister Kenny Research Center Company Overview

5.56 SomnoPatch Home Sleep Lab Company Overview

5.57 SPO Global Inc Company Overview

5.58 University of California Berkeley Company Overview

5.59 University of California Los Angeles Company Overview

5.60 University of Colorado Company Overview

5.61 University of Illinois at Chicago Company Overview

5.62 University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium Company Overview

5.63 University of Missouri Company Overview

5.64 University of New Mexico Company Overview

5.65 University of Toronto Company Overview

5.66 University of Utah Company Overview

5.67 Vitls Inc Company Overview

5.68 Vivonics Inc Company Overview

5.69 Waldo Health Company Overview

5.70 Wave Technology Group, Inc. (Inactive) Company Overview

5.71 Xhale Inc Company Overview



6 External Remote Patient Monitoring Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Sep 09, 2021: Boston Scientific Announces 2021 Investor Day Meeting

6.2 Sep 01, 2021: Stanley appoints new athletic director

6.3 Aug 31, 2021: Massive Bio to partner with Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness and Self-Care Catalysts to accelerate clinical trial enrollment and digital health solutions

6.4 Aug 06, 2021: Suzanne Lang appointed associate provost and associate vice president for academic human resources

6.5 Jul 23, 2021: MSU's Prevention, Outreach and Education Department releases 2020-2021 Annual Report

6.6 Jul 21, 2021: Real Time Medical Systems Welcomes Michael Wylie to the Company's Board of Advisors

6.7 Jul 09, 2021: Gage named vice president for Research and Innovation

6.8 Jun 23, 2021: Devon Akmon named MSU Museum director

6.9 Jun 17, 2021: Nobel-winning chemist appointed Visiting Hannah Distinguished Professor

6.10 Jun 01, 2021: ALR moves to Singapore

6.11 May 24, 2021: Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

6.12 May 14, 2021: Bioethics center establishes new name, mission, and leadership

6.13 Apr 06, 2021: Former Health Network CEO, Barry Freedman, Joins Real Time Medical Systems as Health System Advisor

6.14 Feb 12, 2021: Boston Scientific Announces February and March 2021 Conference Schedule

6.15 Feb 04, 2021: Real Time Medical Systems launches COVID-19 vaccination monitoring for nursing facilities nationwide

6.16 Feb 04, 2021: Sports Institute at UW Medicine announces new advisory board members



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs409n