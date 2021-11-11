(EAR) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss on Stock Purchased Between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Eargo Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Eargo common stock between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and investors that purchased Eargo common stock in or traceable to the IPO. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

The complaint alleges that, in the offering materials issued in connection with the IPO and throughout the Class Period, Eargo made numerous false and misleading representations concerning the extent of available insurance coverage for Eargo's products and how that coverage purportedly drove the Company's earnings and growth. In addition, the Company touted its advertising as a key source of growth among insurance customers, including ads directly targeting federal employees and retirees, which purportedly grew Eargo's customer base at a low marginal cost. Moreover, Eargo directly tied its positive financial guidance to its insurance customer base, touting insurance customers as an important revenue driver.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Eargo class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Eargo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

