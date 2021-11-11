New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Healthcare Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183713/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides a detailed segment analysis of the healthcare cybersecurity market. It covers industry challenges and various promising technologies, vendors, business models, and growth opportunities that are expected to influence the market dynamics during the study period. The market forecast for this study will involve an application-wise regional breakdown for the United States healthcare cybersecurity market.Evidence of security breaches across the United States suggests that most healthcare stakeholders are still unable to prevent external or internal cyberattacks that have the potential to cause critical systems and devices involved in day-to-day clinical, financial, and operational decisions to malfunction. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has strained the healthcare industry’s budget allocation towards progressive cybersecurity solutions, with the money now being used for short-term emergency services.Enterprise-grade security solutions that enable safe access, aggregation, identification, and coordination of health information across the care continuum through multi-factor authentication in the cloud or on-premise infrastructure have become must-haves for all organizations. Cybersecurity solutions for advanced medical devices and IoT enablers is an emerging area that is disrupting the manner in which traditional cyber security vendors have operated in this space. The healthcare cyber security market needs 24/7 surveillance to visually analyze threats, vulnerabilities, and breaches in a defined connected care framework. As a result, a transformative business model centered on security-management-as-a-service (SMaaS) has emerged. SMaaS embraces both platform-grade security solutions and specialized cybersecurity features, resulting in an ecosystem-based marketplace approach that allows health systems to customize contracts. The report identifies growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market and underlines the characteristics of best-in-class vendors that ensure success.

