Global Personal Care Wipes Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 - Focus on Baby Wipes, Facial Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes, Flushable Wipes

The market is to grow over a value difference of $8.25 Billion between 2015 to 2026.

Following an ongoing trend among FMCG markets, personal care wipes are undergoing a significant paradigm shift in their retail landscape. Some of the major characteristics of the product influencing the market growth are cost, convenience, hygiene, performance, ease of use, and disposability.

Improving hygiene awareness among people is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Over the past decade, various kinds of wipes such as intimate, wet, flushable, feminine, and scented have been introduced owing to their diversified applications.



The overall personal care wipe market can be segmented into major segments of - Baby Wipes, Facial Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes, Flushable Wipes, and others. The baby personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness significant demand due to the disposable nature of baby wipes and act as a genital cleansing agent. The availability of substitutes, such as soap and cloth lead to rashes and skin irritation while baby wipes are soft and suitable for all kind of skins, which is driving the demand of baby wipes across the world.



Although, marketing innovations, upcoming trends by imposing hygienic biodegradable material by vendors, and more fragrances are the rising trends that can boost up the market globally. The segment is expected to contribute to a market share of 41.76% by the end of the forecasted period. Facial wipes are manufactured under cosmetic industries. These wipes are commonly used by end-users to clean dirt, oil, and other pollutants from the face immediately without any other product.



Due to their easy application and compact packaging, the demand for facial wipes has increased over the years. The facial wipe segment in the year 2020 accounted for USD 2.55 Billion, expected to grow marginal difference in the future. The flushable wipes segment was valued at merely USD 1.71 Billion in 2015, which has been showing steady growth.

The combined convenience of disposal, with hygienic removal of soiled wipes immediately from the household, is projected to be a major factor responsible for flushable wipes market growth.



In the Asia-Pacific region, the rising awareness among consumers to use personal care products, especially to avoid skin problems and infections are driving the market growth. The growing expenditure on baby care products is influencing the sales of baby wipes in the region. The significant growth in the number of potential buyers in developing economies like China and India is expected to drive the market in the region.



Moreover, increasing spending capacity along with high internet penetration is changing the way consumers are buying personal care products. The simplest characterization is the ongoing shift from brick and mortar selling to e-commerce.

