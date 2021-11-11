New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asian Contactless Payment Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183711/?utm_source=GNW

Customers want a safe and convenient way to do face-to-face transactions.



Regulations and other government interventions also are promoting a cashless society, although the use of cash is still popular in countries with smaller banked populations, specifically for micropayments for daily purchases.Mobile phones, wearable devices, and mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminals provide the platform for a faster payment process.



Open application programming interfaces (APIs) streamline the product development process, and emerging contactless payment technologies such as near-field communication (NFC), quick response (QR) code, magnetic secure transmission (MST), and virtual cards will encourage broader acceptance.New payment innovations leveraging open banking APIs will pave the way for data sharing from multiple points, allowing providers to profile customers based on their behavior to improve the purchase experience. As countries in the region gear up to roll out 5G, which could improve payment processing time and improve the customer experience, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions among terminal vendors, payment processors, issuers, and telcos may be necessary to advance contactless payment use. This study focuses on selected Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. It considers drivers and restraints for the region, and drill down into country-specific opportunities and challenges.

