Digital Customer Journey Analytics Provide a Hyper Personalized Customer Experience

Digital analytics tools provide organizations with the opportunity to gain a complete view of customer interactions across mobile and web and create frictionless and enhanced digital customer journeys. As the “digital experience” is becoming a key competitive differentiator for businesses, many consider how to improve their digital experience and become digital market leaders. Digital analytics solutions are becoming essential for organizations to differentiate themselves from the competition.Digital activities are easier to record, capture, and measure than face-to-face, physical interactions. This creates an opportunity for organizations to attain deeper, richer, and more complex information about customers, their brand perception, and the market. Yet, despite these benefits, customer journey analytics is not utilized optimally by most organizations. This is because the tools available in the market, as well as their benefits, are not well-known. In addition, many organizations are finding it difficult to curate data and break down data silos, limiting their capabilities to maximize the value of analytics tools.This report explores how the digital customer journey analytics market is evolving with transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and others. It also discusses key players in the market, future trends, market growth drivers, restraints, and provides relevant recommendations for end-user organizations and technology providers.

Author: Federico Teveles

