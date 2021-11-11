Worldwide Metal Forging Industry to 2026 - Demand for Infrastructural Development in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Forging Market Research Report by Product, Material, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Forging Market size was estimated at USD 64.09 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 70.19 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% reaching USD 112.62 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Metal Forging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Impression Die, Open Die, and Rolled Rings.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Aluminum, Aluminum, Beryllium, Brass, Bronze, Copper, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, and Zirconium.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral Exploration, and Oil & Gas.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Metal Forging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Metal Forging Market, including Aichi Forge USA, Inc., Akron Steel Treating Co., Alcoa Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Alton Steel, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Arconic Inc., ATI Ladish LLC, Bharat Forge Limited, Bula Forge and Machine, Inc., Carbo Forge, Inc., Coulter Forge Technology, Inc., Ellwood Group, Inc., Forge Technology, Inc, Frisa Forjados S.A. de C.V., General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc, Gulfco Forge Company LLC, Hinduja Foundries Limited, M M Forgings Ltd., Nikolic Industries, Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Scot Forge Company, SIFCO Forge Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Sypris Solutions, Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metal Forging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Metal Forging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Metal Forging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Metal Forging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metal Forging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Metal Forging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Metal Forging Market?



