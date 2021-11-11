South Africa Food Wholesale and Retail Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the wholesale and retail of food in South Africa. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, the performance and developments of notable players and the major factors influencing the sector.

There are profiles of 19 companies including major players such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths and Massmart, notable private companies such as Food Lovers and Wellness Warehouse, and cash and carry companies such as Africa Cash and Carry.

The wholesale and Retail of Food

The wholesale and retail trade of food in South Africa is dominated by national corporate supermarket chains who play a significant role in shaping South Africa's entire food system. Major companies have benefitted from the nearly three decades of a rapidly-growing middle class, the development of centralised distribution and application of new supply chain and logistics technologies, and the rapid growth of malls.

Food retail, which accounts for more than half of all retail sales in South Africa, is defined by nationwide high-quality food supply, market concentration and maturity. National supermarket chains and their development have also had a fundamental impact on the shape and functioning of the food wholesale and upstream food processing and agricultural industries.

Resilience and Challenges

The strength and resilience of the food retail industry in adequately supplying South Africa was evident during the pandemic and the widespread unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, despite the disruption to trading, property, stock levels and supply lines.

The vulnerability of the industry, however, has been seen in the challenge of weakening consumer spending power and saturation in supermarket and shopping centre supply in major urban areas. This saturation has driven retailers to invest in Africa and in South Africa's small towns, rural areas and townships. The results of this expansion have been mixed.

Trends

The rapid increase in online food purchases and delivery was a major feature of the industry over the past year as food ecommerce accelerated considerably. South African food retailers have also aggressively pursued convenience markets such as forecourts and increased private label foods in terms of range and sales. Difficulties in certain countries on the African continent resulted in major retailers reconsidering their investments in some markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Impact of the July 2021 Unrest

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Rising Input Costs

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Company Profiles

Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Buying Exchange Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Consolidated Store Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Devland Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

Elite Star Trading 56 (Pty) Ltd

Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

ICC Buying Group (Pty) Ltd

Independent Buying Consortium (Pty) Ltd

Kit Kat Group (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Premjee Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Subtropico Ltd

Unitrade Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

