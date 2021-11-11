New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183702/?utm_source=GNW





In addition to acts committed for financial gain, simmering geopolitical tensions have prompted state-sponsored DDoS attacks on enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure, notably in countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Governments and nationally significant enterprises are thus taking steps to defend themselves by adopting state-of-the-art DDoS solutions. The internet of things (IoT) and interconnectivity have also expanded the threat landscape considerably. Unsecured connected devices are extremely susceptible to becoming zombies in a botnet used to launch DDoS attacks. Similarly, the gaming and media industries have skyrocketed in size and popularity, placing them on the receiving end of some of the highest number of DDoS attacks. These circumstances significantly expand the addressable market for DDoS solutions as participants seek to mitigate the devastating impact of these attacks. Overall, cybercrime is becoming much easier for amateur and professional criminals alike. Access to cyberattack tools and cyber mercenaries is increasing as the dark web and open-source trends democratize their availability. As a result, even individuals with little-to-no technical skills are now capable of launching their own DDoS attacks.In Asia-Pacific, awareness of the existence and capabilities of DDoS protection is still low. For the uninformed, DDoS protection is hardly prioritized. Only large enterprises tend to consider DDoS solutions, but the lack of cybersecurity expertise hinders the effectiveness of having these solutions placed in-house. Instead, integrated security and outsourcing DDoS protection are becoming more common solutions to address the chronic shortage of cybersecurity professionals.This This research service focuses on the Asia-Pacific DDoS solutions market, highlighting key restraints afflicting the market in addition to market growth analysis. Market trends are analyzed for 2019 to 2025, with the base year being 2020. The study examines the market share of the top 10 vendors in Asia-Pacific, including Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, F5 Networks, NETSCOUT Systems, NSFOCUS, Radware, Imperva, Huawei, Neustar, Nexusguard, AhnLab, WINS, Genie Networks, and A10 Networks, with detailed analysis on the top four participants: Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, F5 Networks, and NETSCOUT Systems. The study’s geographical scope covers Asia-Pacific, focusing on countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a whole.

