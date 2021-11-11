Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Third Quarter Results, Regular Distribution and Appointment of Directors

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”) (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “We continue to make significant progress in advancing our priorities with a focus on executing our previously announced transactions. Since we last reported, we have closed on a number of reinsurance and pension risk transfer opportunities, increasing our assets under management to $8 billion. Through our strategic partnership with Brookfield, we have successfully redeployed a significant portion of these assets into proprietary alternative credit strategies.”

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,278 $ 67 $ 1,278 $ 67 Excess capital 997 — 997 — Net reserve capital 281 67 281 67 Funds from operations (“FFO”)1 3 1

9 —

Net (loss) income (6 ) 1

(1 ) —

Net income per class A & class B share2 $ 0.13 n/a $ 0.13 n/a Net (loss) income per class C share2 $ (0.42 ) n/a $ (0.42 ) n/a

See Basis of Presentation on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income (loss) on page 6. For the period from June 28, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Highlights

After the quarter, we closed our previously announced transaction with American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (“AEILIC”), to reinsure up to $10 billion of long-dated annuities

We closed our first large-block reinsurance transaction in September, reinsuring approximately $2 billion of deferred annuities

Our pension risk transfer business had its most active quarter to date, closing 11 transactions, representing over $600 million of premiums



Operating Highlights

During the quarter, we entered into an agreement to reinsure $1.6 billion of deferred annuities. The transaction closed on September 3, 2021, and since then we have been focused on repositioning the portfolio into our higher-yielding investment strategies.

Our Canadian pension risk transfer (“PRT”) business successfully closed on eleven transactions, capturing over 20% of the Canadian market in the quarter. As of September 30, 2021, we had over 9,000 in-pay PRT annuitants, representing a 35% increase from same period in the prior year. Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into an additional two PRT transactions, reaching year to date sales of over C$1 billion.

Following the close of our reinsurance transaction with AEILIC in early October, BAM Re has approximately $900 million of available corporate liquidity to fund potential investments and working capital needs, including $350 million of undrawn credit facilities.

We recognized $3 million and $9 million of FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. FFO was primarily driven by positive spread earnings on our pension risk transfer business. We expect FFO from our reinsurance treaties to grow in the coming quarters as the assets received from our recently closed reinsurance transactions benefit from the deployment into our higher-yielding investment strategies.

The net loss of $6 million and $1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, is primarily due to non-cash adjustments to the value of our investments and losses on an equity accounted investment.

Update on Growth Initiatives

In early October, we closed our previously-announced transaction to reinsure up to $10 billion of annuity products issued by AEILIC, representing approximately $4 billion of in-force policies, and up to an additional $6 billion of AEL’s “IncomeShield” or other mutually agreed liabilities issued on a flow basis.

Today, we hold an approximate 9.8% equity interest in AEILIC’s parent company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (“AEL”) and have agreed to purchase additional shares of AEL’s common stock for up to a total equity interest of 19.9%, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

We announced our bid to acquire 100% of American National Group Inc, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) (“American National”) during the quarter. Target closing for the transaction is in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Once the American National transaction closes, we will have approximately $40 billion of insurance assets under management through a combination of direct business, our PRT operations, and the reinsurance transactions signed to date with several U.S. insurers.

Board Appointments

Brookfield Reinsurance announced today the appointment of Lars Rodert, Dr. Soon Young Chang, Barry Blattman and Jay Wintrob to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rodert is the founder and CEO of ÖstVäst Capital Management, and has held a number of senior roles across the investment management industry, including serving as a Global Investment Manager for IKEA Treasury.

Dr. Chang serves as a Senior Advisor to the Investment Corporation of Dubai, providing strategic counsel and lending his global perspective to the investment arm of the Dubai Government.

Mr. Blattman is Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, focusing on senior, strategic client and business relationships, and contributes to general business development and transaction strategy globally.

Mr. Wintrob is Chief Executive Officer of Oaktree Capital Management, and prior to joining Oaktree, served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG Life and Retirement, the U.S.-based life and retirement services segment of American International Group, Inc.

Mr. Shah stated, “We are thrilled to welcome the new directors to the Board of Brookfield Reinsurance. As accomplished business leaders with decades of experience across the insurance, credit, and investment management industries, we look forward to the vast knowledge and significant experience that they will bring to Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors.”

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital distribution of $0.13 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 16, 2021. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) on its Class A limited voting shares (“Class A Shares”).

Brookfield Asset Management Operating Results

An investment in the class A exchangeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Class A Shares of Brookfield. A summary of Brookfield’s 2021 third quarter operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 10,742 $ 530 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 797 $ 172 $ 3,491 $ 69 Net income per Brookfield share 0.47 0.10 2.13 (0.02 ) Funds from operations $ 1,408 $ 1,039 $ 7,925 $ 4,288 Per Brookfield share 0.85 0.65 4.97 2.70 Distributable earnings $ 1,242 $ 890 $ 6,613 $ 3,375

Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Brookfield Reinsurance Class A shares will be impacted significantly by the market price of Brookfield’s Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield’s letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield’s disclosure on Brookfield’s website under the Reports & Filings section at bam.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

September 30 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 406 $ 35 Investments 2,269 1,193 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,650 — Reinsurance assets 157 190 Equity accounted investments 339 — Accounts receivable and other 20 13 Deferred tax asset 19 — Derivative assets 7 7 Property and equipment 3 2 Total assets $ 4,870 $ 1,440 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and others $ 23 $ 6 Insurance reserves 3,472 1,339 Deferred revenue 85 — Funds withheld liabilities 12 12 Total liabilities $ 3,592 $ 1,357 Equity Class A exchangeable and Class B $ 539 $ — Class C 739 83 Total Equity $ 1,278 $ 83 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,870 $ 1,440





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net premiums $ 2,230 $ 103 $ 2,281 $ 134 Net investment income, including funds withheld 42 11 19 47 Equity accounted loss (6 ) — (6 ) — Total revenues 2,266 114 2,294 181 Benefits paid on insurance contracts Gross 81 15 119 44 Ceded (3 ) (6 ) (15 ) (18 ) Change in insurance reserves Gross 2,167 102 2,134 144 Ceded 15 — 34 7 Other reinsurance expenses 2 — 2 — Operating expenses 12 2 22 4 Total benefits and expenses 2,274 113 2,296 181 Net (loss) income before income taxes (8 ) 1 (2 ) — Income tax recovery 2 — 1 — Net (loss) income for the period $ (6 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) $ — Attributable to: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 $ — $ 1 $ 5 $ — Class A exchangeable & class B shareholders2 1 — 1 — Class C shareholder2 (7 ) — (7 ) — $ (6 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) $ — Net income per class A & class B share2 $ 0.13 n/a $ 0.13 n/a Net income (loss) per class C share2 $ (0.42 ) n/a $ (0.42 ) n/a

For the periods prior to June 28, 2021. For the period from June 28, 2021 to September 30, 2021.





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

US$ millions



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (6 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) $ — Deferred tax recovery (2 ) — (1 ) — Depreciation expense — — — — Transaction costs 5 — 5 — Equity accounted loss 6 — 6 — Total FFO1 $ 3 $ 1 $ 9 $ —

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL EQUITY TO EXCESS CAPITAL AND NET RESERVE CAPITAL

Unaudited

As at September 30

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,278 $ 67 $ 1,278 $ 67 Less: Investments held outside of regulated insurance agreements Cash on deposit with related parties (245 ) — (245 ) — Equity accounted investments (339 ) — (339 ) — Common shares (181 ) — (181 ) — Other fixed income securities (195 ) — (195 ) — Deferred tax asset (19 ) — (19 ) — Other (18 ) — (18 ) — Excess capital1 (997 ) — (997 ) — Net reserve capital1 $ 281 $ 67 $ 281 $ 67

Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 7.





Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. These interim financial statements provide comparative information of the business included within the spin-off (“the Business”) for the periods prior to the spin-off, as previously reported by Brookfield. Accordingly, the financial information for the periods prior to June 28, 2021 is presented based on the historical financial information for the Business as previously reported by Brookfield. Therefore, net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) not attributable to interests of others in operating subsidiaries has been allocated to Brookfield prior to June 28, 2021 and allocated to the shareholders of class A exchangeable shares, class B shares and class C shares on and after June 28, 2021.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX: BAMR) operates a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based and annuity solutions for insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. Each class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.com or contact:

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on IFRS, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations (“FFO”). We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, income from equity accounted investments, breakage and transaction costs. FFO is a measure of operating performance We use FFO to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Excess Capital and Net Reserve Capital. Excess Capital is the amount of capital in the business that is not currently supporting insurance contracts within regulated insurance entities. Net Reserve Capital is the capital within regulated entities that is currently supporting insurance contracts. We use Net Reserve Capital to assess our return on our equity supporting insurance contracts.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at bamr.brookfield.com .

