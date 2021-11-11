Brookfield Announces Record Inflows of $34 billion and Strong Third Quarter

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated “We took in record inflows of $34 billion since last quarter. Financial results in the quarter were also very strong, reflecting continued growth and excellent investment performance across the franchise. Strong inflows, supported by closes within our Real Estate and Global Transition flagship funds, stable cash flows from our invested capital, and monetization activity contributed to distributable earnings of $1.2 billion, taking the total generated over the last twelve months to $6.6 billion. Looking forward, we remain focused on executing our growth plan of doubling the size of the business over the next five years.”

Operating Results

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021

2020 2021

2020 Net income1 $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 10,742 $ 530 Net income attributable to common shareholders2 $ 797 $ 172 $ 3,491 $ 69 Net income per Brookfield share2 0.47 0.10 2.13 (0.02 ) Funds from operations2,3 $ 1,408 $ 1,039 $ 7,925 $ 4,288 Per Brookfield share2,3 0.85 0.65 4.97 2.70 Distributable earnings $ 1,242 $ 890 $ 6,613 $ 3,375

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

See Basis of Presentation on page 8 and a reconciliation of net income to FFO on page 5.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) and net income in the quarter were $1.4 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, both representing significant increases over the prior year period.



Distributable earnings (“DE”) were $1.2 billion for the quarter and $6.6 billion over the last twelve months, almost double that of last year. The strong performance in the quarter was a result of higher fee-related earnings given a number of new funds, steady momentum on carried interest realizations, increased distributions from our principal investments, and disposition gains recognized on our principal investments. Before realizations, DE of $873 million for the quarter, was 24% higher than the comparative period.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.13 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2021. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

Fundraising momentum across the business continues to be very strong. This includes over $30 billion for our latest round of flagship funds. Inflows since the end of last quarter totaled $34 billion, including a strong first close for our fourth flagship real estate fund and a founders’ close for our Global Transition flagship fund.

We have raised over $9 billion for our fourth flagship strategic real estate fund and with the strong reception from investors, we expect the final fund size to be larger than its predecessor. We also had a $7 billion founders’ close in July for the Global Transition fund. We expect a formal first close for this fund imminently. Our opportunistic credit flagship fund has raised $15.8 billion of capital to date and is already 70% invested or committed. We expect a final close in the coming weeks.

We also raised capital across other credit strategies, real estate secondaries strategy and our Special Investments strategy. We launched fundraising for our sixth private equity flagship fund towards the end of September and expect our strong track record from the prior vintage to support a strong fundraising cycle. Our flagship infrastructure fund is approximately 70% invested or committed and we expect to launch the next vintage early next year.

Fee-bearing capital now totals $341 billion, an increase of approximately $52 billion over the last twelve months. This contributed to a 25% increase in fee-related earnings over the prior period.

Fee-related earnings were $451 million in the quarter, a 21% increase over the prior year, and $1.8 billion over the last twelve months, representing a 25% increase over the prior period. We also currently have approximately $35 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $350 million of fees annually once deployed.

Earnings from realizations were $369 million in the quarter and $3.3 billion over the last twelve months, including contributions from disposition gains from our principal investments and realized carried interest.

These earnings were comprised of $369 million of carried interest and gains.

We generated $1.0 billion of carried interest in the quarter (not recorded in our income statement), through strong investment performance, taking the total accumulated unrealized carried interest balance to $6.9 billion, an increase of 16% in the quarter.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $7.2 billion annually.

Annualized fee revenues are now $3.6 billion, driven by fee contribution from new products in the market and deployment activity. Gross target carried interest stands at $3.6 billion.

As at September 30, 2021, we had $80 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Deployable capital of $80 billion includes approximately $14 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit in BAM and our affiliates, and $66 billion of uncalled fund commitments available for new transactions. During the quarter, we bolstered our liquidity through the issuance of $850 million long dated bonds, which included a $600 million 10-year green bond and a $250 million reopening of our 30-year bonds. We further added to our liquidity by selling liquid financial assets, generating total proceeds of approximately $370 million during the quarter.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

September 30

December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,343 $ 9,933 Other financial assets 17,646 17,730 Accounts receivable and other 23,746 24,845 Inventory 11,620 10,360 Equity accounted investments 43,267 41,327 Investment properties 103,493 96,782 Property, plant and equipment 107,761 100,009 Intangible assets 26,056 24,658 Goodwill 16,999 14,714 Deferred income tax assets 3,493 3,338 Total Assets $ 365,424 $ 343,696 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 10,309 $ 9,077 Accounts payable and other 53,860 53,041 Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage 156,165 139,324 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,790 3,699 Deferred income tax liabilities 17,729 15,913 Equity Preferred equity $ 4,145 $ 4,145 Non-controlling interests in net assets 80,618 86,804 Common equity 38,808 123,571 31,693 122,642 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 365,424 $ 343,696





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 19,248 $ 16,249 $ 53,944 $ 45,664 Direct costs (14,751 ) (12,372 ) (40,932 ) (34,527 ) Other income and gains 1,123 34 3,078 304 Equity accounted income (loss) 662 139 1,818 (704 ) Expenses Interest (1,899 ) (1,757 ) (5,560 ) (5,324 ) Corporate costs (27 ) (25 ) (86 ) (74 ) Fair value changes 700 (31 ) 3,171 (1,598 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,617 ) (1,470 ) (4,698 ) (4,255 ) Income tax (717 ) (225 ) (1,808 ) (594 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 8,927 $ (1,108 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 797 $ 172 $ 2,848 $ (777 ) Non-controlling interests 1,925 370 6,079 (331 ) $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 8,927 $ (1,108 ) Net income (loss) per share1 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.10 $ 1.72 $ (0.53 ) Basic 0.49 0.10 1.78 (0.53 )

Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.







SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 10,742 $ 530 Financial statement components not included in FFO: Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items 307 602 1,300 2,884 Fair value changes (700 ) 31 (3,346 ) 1,594 Depreciation and amortization 1,617 1,470 6,234 5,564 Deferred income taxes 428 21 906 26 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 255 161 3,298 915 Non-controlling interests (3,221 ) (1,788 ) (11,209 ) (7,225 ) Funds from operations1,2 $ 1,408 $ 1,039 $ 7,925 $ 4,288





SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Asset management $ 597 $ 399 $ 2,563 $ 1,663 Real estate 147 90 1,064 746 Renewable power and Transition 58 64 1,317 762 Infrastructure 248 244 799 570 Private equity 433 249 2,146 740 Residential 76 37 190 104 Corporate (151 ) (44 ) (154 ) (297 ) Funds from operations1,2 $ 1,408 $ 1,039 $ 7,925 $ 4,288 Per share3,4 $ 0.85 $ 0.65 $ 4.97 $ 2.70

Non-IFRS measure – see Basis of Presentation on page 8. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.





EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,722 $ 542 $ 10,742 $ 530 Non-controlling interests (1,925 ) (370 ) (7,251 ) (461 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 797 172 3,491 69 Preferred share dividends (36 ) (34 ) (147 ) (144 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares (1 ) 9 (10 ) 38 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders 760 147 3,334 (37 ) Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 1 — 1 — Net income (loss) available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 761 $ 147 $ 3,335 $ (37 ) Weighted average shares1 1,552.8 1,511.7 1,523.2 1,505.7 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method1,2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate 59.6 24.7 41.7 — Shares and share equivalents1 1,612.4 1,536.4 1,564.9 1,505.7 Diluted earnings per share1,3 $ 0.47 $ 0.10 $ 2.13 $ (0.02 )

Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.







DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021

2020 2021

2020 Fee-related earnings $ 451 $ 372 $ 1,758 $ 1,411 Perpetual affiliates 509 360 1,678 1,467 Corporate cash and financial assets (29 ) 80 227 236 Other principal investments 92 39 231 (40 ) Distributions from investments 572 479 2,136 1,663 Corporate activities (144 ) (135 ) (584 ) (536 ) Preferred share dividends (39 ) (34 ) (156 ) (144 ) Add back: equity-based compensation 33 23 114 93 Distributable earnings before realizations 873 705 3,268 2,487 Realized carried interest, net 146 27 805 252 Disposition gains from principal investments 223 158 2,540 636 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,242 $ 890 $ 6,613 $ 3,375

Non-IFRS measure – see Basis of Presentation on page 8.





Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three months ended September 30, 2021, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield’s external auditor.

Brookfield’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Asset Management’s 2021 Third Quarter Results as well as the Shareholders’ Letter and Supplemental Information on Brookfield’s website under the Reports & Filings section at www.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 9:30 a.m. EST, please pre-register at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1263307. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ3-2021. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until November 25, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 1263307).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $650 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

Please note that Brookfield’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations (“FFO”). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company’s share of equity accounted investments’ FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

FFO from Operating Activities represents the company’s share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.





Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.





Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We use FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We note that FFO, its components, and its per share equivalent are non-IFRS measures which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We make reference to Invested Capital. Invested Capital is defined as the amount of common equity in our segments and underlying businesses within the segments.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings, which is referring to the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO, distributions received from our ownership of investments, and disposition gains from principal investments, net of Corporate Activities FFO, equity-based compensation and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com .

