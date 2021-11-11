Information Release Calendar for 2022

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2022 in accordance with the following calendar:

28/02/2022 - Interim information for 12 months of 2021;

02/03/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2021;

09/03/2022 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;

30/03/2022 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;

30/03/2022 - Audited annual information for 2021;

29/04/2022 - Interim information for 3 months of 2022;

04/05/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2022;

29/07/2022 - Interim information for 6 months of 2022;

03/08/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2022;

31/10/2022 - Interim information for 9 months of 2022;

03/11/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2022.