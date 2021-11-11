Information Release Calendar for 2022

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2022 in accordance with the following calendar:
28/02/2022 - Interim information for 12 months of 2021;
02/03/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2021;
09/03/2022 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;
30/03/2022 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;
30/03/2022 - Audited annual information for 2021;
29/04/2022 - Interim information for 3 months of 2022;
04/05/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2022;
29/07/2022 - Interim information for 6 months of 2022;
03/08/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2022;
31/10/2022 - Interim information for 9 months of 2022;
03/11/2022 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2022.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00