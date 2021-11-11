ProQR to Webcast Virtual Analyst Event on November 18

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, will webcast a virtual Analyst Event on November 18, 2021, from 12-2pm ET to highlight its clinical stage pipeline programs and the Axiomer® RNA editing platform.

ProQR leadership will highlight key advancements from its clinical-stage pipeline, including data from the Phase 1/2 InSight extension study of sepofarsen. The Company will also highlight the sepofarsen program more broadly, recapping data from the program to date, sharing the perspective of a patient from the Phase 1/2 trial, and reviewing the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial design and assumptions. The QR-421a, QR-1123, QR-504a, and RNA editing platform technologies will also be featured.

Program

Welcome Sarah Kiely, VP IR & Corporate Communications Vision and Strategy Daniel A. de Boer, Chief Executive Officer Clinical Programs Aniz Girach, MD, Chief Medical Officer RNA Toolbox Gerard Platenburg, Chief Innovation Officer Q&A moderated by Smital Shah, Chief Business & Financial Officer

Webcast information

Attendees may pre-register for the live and access the archived webcast through this webcast link or from the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website ( www.proqr.com ) under “ Events ”. Archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Analyst Event. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

