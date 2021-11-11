Nexters Inc to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 17, 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Nexters will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 09:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.
We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.nexters.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:
|Standard International:
|+44 (0) 2071 928000
|UK (toll free):
|08003767922
|UK (local):
|08445718892
|USA (toll free):
|18669661396
|USA (local):
|16315107495
|Russian Federation (toll free):
|81080023575011
|Russian Federation (local):
|4952499849
|Conference ID:
|1467608
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i9c4n6nv
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer
r.safiyulin@nexters.com
Media
Andrey Akimov | Chief Communications Officer
aa@nexters.com
About Nexters
Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired gaming professionals. Please find more information about Nexters at: https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.