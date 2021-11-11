Aleafia Health Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results with 123% Increase in Cannabis Net Revenue

$9.6 million net revenue with an improved sales mix focused on the high-growth adult-use and recurring medical cannabis sales channels

2,044% y/y increase in adult-use cannabis net revenue

31% y/y increase in medical cannabis net revenue

Top 10 in national market share in pre-rolls achieved subsequent to the reporting period 1

Top 10 in national adult-use market share in edibles and oils categories 1

Outdoor harvest produced average yield on THC-dominant dried flower of 22%

SG&A expenses declined 24% over the previous quarter

Strengthened product portfolio with a total of 35 and 46 SKUs listed in Ontario and Alberta respectively by January 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2021. The Company’s 2021 third quarter unaudited, consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at aleafiahealth.com and will be filed on SEDAR and available at sedar.com.

“Our momentum in the adult-use cannabis sector has continued with our strongest quarter to date by a significant margin,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Consumer demand for our portfolio has been clearly demonstrated as we now begin to capture meaningful market share, entering the top 10 nationally in the pre-roll, edible, and oils categories. Most importantly, we’ve realized a five-fold sequential increase in dried flower market share during the quarter, in a category that is both Canada’s largest and one that leverages our low-cost cultivation advantage.

“The outdoor cultivation harvest, our third to date, has yielded a material improvement in potency, providing us with a high-quality THC-dominant dried flower for use in our milled and pre-roll product formats. This is expected to significantly improve our available supply of top-selling SKUs, which consistently sell-out in adult-use markets. In 2020, we undertook capital improvements to the outdoor facility while running a cultivar R&D testing program, which has resulted in new, high-potency strains that will enter our portfolio and provide strong momentum heading into the new year.

“Like many of our peers, we have enacted an impairment of goodwill and intangible assets which while negatively affecting net income, are a non-cash expense. We have also undertaken cost review initiatives which have resulted in a sequential decline in SG&A expenses, and we expect will result in additional cost savings in the near term.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 % Change $ Change Net adult-use cannabis revenue(1)(2) 5,035 235 2,044% 4,801 Net medical cannabis revenue(1)(2) 2,506 1,909 31% 597 Net bulk wholesale cannabis revenue(1)(2) 1,945 2,101 (7%) (156) Cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 9,486 4,245 123% 5,242 Active, registered patients 18,642 17,526 6% 1,116 Average net selling price per gram of adult-use cannabis(1) $6.69 $4.92 36% $1.76 Average net selling price per gram of medical cannabis(1) $6.14 $7.91 (22%) ($1.77) Average net selling price per gram of bulk wholesale cannabis(1) $1.26 $3.85 (67%) ($2.59) Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on adult-use cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 28% 21% 8% - Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on medical cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 47% 26% 21% - Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on wholesale cannabis net revenue(1)(2) (169%) (9%) (161%) - Kilograms sold 2,709 835 225% 1,874 1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition. 2. See associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

Net cannabis revenue was $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”), an increase of 123% over the prior year’s quarter. This was primarily due to an increase in the sale of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis sales channels.

Net adult-use cannabis revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $5.0 million, an increase of 57% over the previous quarter and 2,044% over the prior year’s quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to greater product availability and the launch of new product formats and SKUs. Specifically, this was driven by increased sales of dried flower and pre-roll products, which make up the largest and third largest adult-use product categories in the Canadian market. Adjusted gross margin in the adult-use cannabis segment before FV adjustments was 28%, compared to 21% in the prior year’s quarter. The sequential decline in gross margin percentage was primarily due to the increase in sales of value priced pre-rolls, which contribute a lower gross margin.



Medical cannabis net revenue for Q3 2021 was $2.5 million, a 23% decrease over the previous quarter and a 31% increase over the prior year’s quarter. The sequential decline was due to seasonally lower prescriptions written and filled during the summer months and a decline in international medical cannabis sales during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the medical cannabis segment was 47%, compared to 26% in the prior year’s quarter. The improvement was due to optimizations and economies of scale in the production of cannabis products, and from lower costs of input material due to the ramp-up of production at the Niagara Greenhouse and Port Perry outdoor cultivation facilities.



Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers, as defined in the Cannabis Act was $1.9 million, compared to $3.1 million and $2.1 million in the previous and prior year’s quarters, respectively. The negative gross margin in the bulk wholesale segment during Q3 2021 of 169% is attributable to the Company recording of an inventory provision for slow moving inventory of $2.4 million expensed to cost of sales, and the opportunistic sale of aged CBD distillate, due to a greater focus by the Company on THC dominant SKUs.





PRODUCT LAUNCHES & KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Throughout the reporting period, the Company undertook an expansion of its cannabis brand and product portfolio, including differentiated formats and new SKUs in the important value flower and pre-roll categories.

High Potency Outdoor Cultivation: Subsequent to the reporting period, the Company completed the harvesting of its 2021 outdoor cannabis facility in Port Perry. Testing and weighing of CBD-dominant and CBD/THC balanced cultivars, which represent the vast majority of the total weight harvested, remains underway, and are not reflected in the results below.

Cannabinoid testing results of THC dominant dried flower indicate a significant improvement in potency and total kilograms harvested that can be made available to sell in the adult-use market in pre-roll and milled formats. A total of 11,600 kgs with an average THC potency of 22% will be allocated for sale in the adult-use market, primarily under Aleafia Health’s everyday cannabis brand Divvy. By contrast, in 2020, the Company harvested 7,200 kgs of THC dried flower, but only 7% of this harvest exceeded THC potency of 20%, a key threshold in the adult-use market. The material improvement in potency and yield is attributed to additional cultivars introduced in 2021, following R&D testing in 2020, along with improvements in site infrastructure.

Significant Increase in Dried Flower Market Share: The Company has undertaken an expansion of its dried flower portfolio, the largest product category in the Canadian cannabis market, with new large format SKUs and additional cultivars launched during the reporting period. Strong demand for the Company’s everyday cannabis brand Divvy resulted in an 81-basis point (BPS) increase in national adult-use market share1 over Q2 2021.

Divvy Line Extensions: Following a successful launch of Divvy earlier in 2021, the Company has recently added to the brand portfolio, with additional large format milled and dried flower SKUs. These products lean on Aleafia Health’s low-cost outdoor and greenhouse cultivation advantage with low-cost input material allowing for competitive pricing while protecting gross margins. Additionally, the Company has also recently launched oils under the Divvy banner, which will be available in adult-use markets in Q4 2021.

Top 10 Market Share in Pre-Rolls: Buoyed by continued growth during Q3 2021 in the pre-roll category, the Company sequentially doubled national market share following the launch of larger format SKUs in the value segment under the Divvy brand. Since the close of the reporting period, the Company has entered the top 10 in national market share1 in the category, estimated to be Canada’s third largest.

Top 10 Market Share in Edibles: Through the strength of its Kin Slips sublingual strips2 brand and additional Bogart’s Kitchen confectionary edibles SKUs, the Company has maintained top 10 national market share1 in the edibles category.

Launch of Premium Brand Nith & Grand: Featuring hang dried, hand trimmed, small batch dried flower, and premium concentrates, Nith & Grand appeals to experienced cannabis aficionados. The initial launch features TF Pink Kush Live Resin vape cartridges, which comprises a hydrocarbon extraction process utilizing fresh-frozen cannabis flower that preserves the strain’s natural flavour, aroma and terpene profile.

NET INCOME & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three months ended Nine months ended ($,000s) Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Net loss (82,922 ) (19,761 ) (94,206 ) (29,937 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization1 2,388 3,273 7,338 7,515 Interest expense, net 1,982 3,062 5,975 8,538 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,854 ) (4,394 ) (2,854 ) (5,394 ) EBITDA (81,406 ) (17,820 ) (83,747 ) (19,278 ) Write-down to net realizable value included in cost of sales(2) 2,382 - - - FV changes in biological assets and changes in inventory sold (3,435 ) 10,708 (6,086 ) 18,027 Share-based payments 1,050 648 2,168 2,108 Bad debt expense 2,225 500 9,944 904 Business transaction costs 865 816 3,379 3,322 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 6,300 (61 ) 5,600 (66 ) Gain in sale of assets - - (12,092 ) - Impairment of goodwill 11,314 - 11,314 - Impairment of intangible assets 53,093 - 53,093 - Non-operating expense (income) 8 (4 ) (351 ) (407 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) (7,604 ) (5,213 ) (16,778 ) 4,610 1. Includes non-cash depreciation expensed to cost of sales. 2. See "Note 9" of accompanying financial statements for further discussion. 3. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section for term definition.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $82.9 million compared to a net loss of $19.8 million over the prior year’s quarter. The increase in net loss over the prior year’s quarter is primarily due non-cash items including a $53.1 million impairment of intangible assets and a $11.3 million impairment of goodwill.

During Q3 2021, wages & benefits, and selling & administrative expenses were $7.0 million, a decline of 24% over the previous quarter. This follows cost review initiatives undertaken during the reporting period which remain ongoing.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a loss of $7.6 million, compared to a loss of $5.2 million in the prior year’s quarter. The decline over the prior year’s quarter was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales, which relates to the one-time sale of aged inventory in the bulk wholesale channel.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

($,000s) Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities 11,338 30,529 Current assets 69,894 82,923 Current liabilities 65,750 45,041 Working capital 4,144 37,882 Total assets 152,708 237,283 Total liabilities 67,768 83,062 Capitalization Lease liability 2,533 3,167 Credit Facility 9,942 - Convertible debt 34,741 56,802 Total debt 47,216 59,969 Total equity 84,940 154,221 Total capitalization 132,156 214,190

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: November 11, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 5588397

International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 5588397

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release contains non-IFRS financial performance measures which the Company believes provides users with relevant information regarding operation performance. These measures are not recognized or defined under IFRS, and as a result, they may not be comparable to the data presented by competitors. For term definitions and reconciliation to IFRS equivalent, please see the associated Q3 2021 MD&A.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.