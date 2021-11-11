Sibros to Speak at Automotive Tech Week in Detroit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , the pioneer of Deep Over-the-Air (OTA) Connected Vehicle Systems, today announced its participation at Automotive Tech Week . The event takes place November 15 - November 19 in Novi, MI at the Suburban Collection Showplace and virtually only as well.



Automotive Tech Week offers multiple annual opportunities to discuss the latest in Connectivity, Mobility, ADAS & Autonomy, Software Architectures, Fleets, Cockpit of the Future, ​Electrification, Advanced Propulsion, Future Dealer, and more.

Sibros’ Vice President of Customer Engagement, Steve Schwinke will participate in a panel discussion titled “Revolutionizing the Automotive Ecosystem with Over-the-Air Updates” taking place on Wednesday, November 17 at 1:15 p.m. ET alongside Shyam Sundar, Faraday Future, Charan Lota, Toyota Motor North America, and Luca DeAmbroggi, Senior Principal Analyst, Wards Intelligence. The panel will discuss the advent of OTA which, in part, enables today’s cars to be sold and marketed on the promise of future features and capabilities. The panel will also delve into topics such as expectations for future software capabilities and complexities in vehicles, as well as the impacts OTA-enabled automobiles will have on car owners, dealerships, and OEMs.

“The Sibros Deep Over-the-Air Connected Vehicle System plays a key role in shaping the future of the automotive industry and we are delighted to have a presence in this year’s prestigious Automotive Tech Week,” said Albert Lilly, VP of Marketing of Sibros. “We look forward to showing our deep expertise in the industry and the many positive and impactful benefits OTA software updates and data collection can have on OEMs.”

Automotive Tech Week attendees can learn more about Sibros and its Deep Connected Platform at booth #436. Online passes to the event can be obtained here at a 30% discount with code SIBROS30.

To learn more about Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform for full vehicle OTA software and data management, visit: https://www.sibros.com/contact.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and create dozens of use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.tech

Media Contacts:

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros Technologies, Inc.

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856