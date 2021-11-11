TScan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference; the fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. ET





Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference; the fireside chat will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. ET



Webcasts of each fireside chat will be available and will remain archived on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

