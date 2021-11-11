Bealls, Inc. Selects Berkshire Grey's Advanced Robotic Solutions to Automate and Accelerate Fulfillment Operations

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced that Bealls, Inc. , a retailer known for priced-right apparel and home merchandise, has selected BG Robotic automation systems to handle expanding merchandise categories and fulfill orders quicker. The AI-enabled systems will help Bealls increase the processing capacity and throughput needed to meet surging customer demand.



Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls is a family-owned corporation that operates more than 525 retail stores nationwide. By implementing Berkshire Grey’s robotic systems with the capability to pick, sort, and pack over 55 million units annually, Bealls can not only meet, but exceed, heightened customer demand and expectations for apparel, footwear, accessories, and home items. As a retailer in highly competitive markets, Bealls is growing its core business while facing the same labor challenges as the rest of the retail ecosystem. Berkshire Grey systems will enable Bealls existing workforce to speed up store replenishment helping to continue that growth.

“By implementing Berkshire Grey’s AI-enabled robotic solutions, we can better support our stores with quicker inventory shipments that drive sales while at the same time support our warehouse associates with innovative automation that makes their work more fulfilling,” said Dan Love, President of Bealls Support Group. “Berkshire Grey takes a very different approach to automation than we’ve seen from other suppliers. BG invested the time necessary to understand our business, our operating environments, and our culture. We are confident Berkshire Grey will deliver a flexible scalable solution that will make an immediate positive impact on our distribution operations.”

“Bealls is innovating across their supply chain while ensuring what they implement is the right fit for their business, their operations, and their associates,” says Tom Wagner, Founder and CEO at Berkshire Grey. “By bringing AI-enabled robotic automation into its operations, Bealls is further cementing itself as a retail leader and successfully positioning the company for continued growth in the years to come.”

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Bealls, Inc.

Bealls, Inc. is a privately held company, rich in tradition, still owned by the founding family. Founded in 1915, Bealls has grown to over 525 stores across the United States with online destinations at beallsflorida.com, burkesoutlet.com and homecentric.com. Bealls Stores and beallsflorida.com, are owned and operated by Bealls Stores, Inc. Bealls Stores are the preferred choice for those seeking to live the Florida lifestyle. Bealls Outlet Stores, Burke’s Outlet Stores, Home Centric, burkesoutlet.com, and homecentric.com are owned and operated by Bealls Outlet Stores, Inc.. Bealls Outlet offers great name brands at unbelievable prices.

