Anexinet Empowers Day & Zimmermann With New Hybrid Cloud Services

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the company transformed Day & Zimmermann with a traditional IT infrastructure consisting of a production data center and a disaster recovery colocation facility to a hybrid cloud environment consisting of HPE Synergy/Nimble and Microsoft Azure/Zerto respectively. Day & Zimmermann achieved substantial savings on a complex upgrade—executed on time and under budget with no negative impact on the business. For more information please read the case study, “Anexinet Transitions Day & Zimmermann Into Hybrid Cloud,” https://anexinet.com/day-zimmerman-case-study/

Day & Zimmermann’s IT infrastructure was approaching its five-year refresh cycle as the company stretched its data center operations to avoid a significant CAPEX upgrade for two on-premise data centers. The company had one data center for their production environment and the other for disaster and recovery protection. Their IT team performed an extensive cloud analysis and selected Anexinet as their solution partner using a hybrid IT approach with HPE hardware on-premise and Microsoft Azure for the cloud. The new solution allowed Day & Zimmermann to achieve better application performance with agile disaster recovery that leverages a future-proof hybrid cloud implemented with the assistance of Anexinet’s managed services.

“It was easy to gain buy-in for the project from senior management because the new IT equipment would be more reliable, provide faster failover/recovery, and perform better. And above all, Anexinet’s solution was less expensive compared to what we would have paid out in maintenance and facility fees alone—even with adding extra bandwidth for the increased replication speed needed,” said Edward Bender, VP of Technology and Operations, Day & Zimmermann.

In addition, the company also achieved better Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with record uptime and an improved recovery point objective to minutes in lieu of the hours it took utilizing the former two-tiered data center approach.

“The benefits of consolidating data center services and moving applications to the cloud are clear when reviewing the digital transformation results realized through Day & Zimmermann,” said Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet. “With the help of the company’s highly-skilled IT team, we completed the data center consolidation on time and under budget.”

