Consulting Magazine Names FTI Consulting’s Kyung Kim to 2021 Top 25 Consultants List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Kyung Kim, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Asia Pacific region, has been named one of Consulting magazine’s 2021 Top 25 Consultants in the Excellence in Manufacturing category.



Based in Seoul, South Korea, Mr. Kim is an expert in cybersecurity, privacy, investigations, crisis management and national security matters. He has provided top-level cyber readiness, incident response and complex investigations support to a variety of clients in the manufacturing industry, managing cybersecurity incidents such as distributed denial-of-service, business email compromise and ransomware attacks.

“I am delighted to see that Consulting magazine has recognized Kyung for his tremendous contributions to the industry,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Kyung has a proven track record of expertise in all things cybersecurity and has helped build the practice in the Asia Pacific region from the ground up. This hard-earned recognition is a testament to his long-standing commitment to both the business and our clients.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Kim served as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, where he was a Special Advisor to two U.S. ambassadors on significant international affairs covering all FBI national security matters affecting the U.S. and the Korean Peninsula. He led the efforts to create a permanent FBI cyber agent position in the embassy and Korean National Policy Agency headquarters to proactively address cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Commenting on his recognition, Mr. Kim said, “I am honored to be named a Top 25 Consultant alongside so many remarkable experts in the industry. The specialists in this field are diversely skilled, and I have been privileged to observe and learn from them throughout my career.”

