Healthcare Triangle Announces the appointment of Jason Polli as Vice President, Client Success for Healthcare Providers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation platform and solutions for healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Polli as vice President, Client Success for Healthcare Providers.



“Jason is an industry veteran and brings extensive Client Partnership, advisory, consulting and implementation experience with large, multi-entity Integrated Delivery Networks, and I look forward to seeing the pivotal role he’ll play in the next phase of our growth,” said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO, Healthcare Triangle Inc.

Jason is a seasoned healthcare professional with over 23 years experience in various leadership roles in the EHR Provider technology and consulting space. Prior to arriving at HCTI, Jason held various senior leadership roles for companies such as Leidos (now Ettain Group), PerotSystems/Dell, Jacobus Consulting and ACS Healthcare Services. Jason also served as Director of Applications and Integration for The St. Joseph Health System, serving the California and West Texas markets.

Jason said, “HCTI is admired and well respected in the Healthcare and Life Sciences space for its best-in-class technology and end-to-end solutions. The company’s integrated platform and easy-to-use products delight their customers.”

Jason received his undergraduate degree in English from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and an MBA from The California State University at Fullerton.

Jason will report to will report to Suresh Venkatachari, CEO.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Contact:

For Media Enquiries:

Michael Campana

michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Investor Relations:

John McNamara

john@tradigitalir.com

917-658-2602