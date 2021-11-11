Tilray to Participate in Two Jefferies Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, announced that the Company will participate in two Jefferies investor conferences.



On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:20 AM ET.

Please refer to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.Tilray.com under “Events and Presentations” for webcast information.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with applicable securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR and EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, visit: www.Tilray.com

Contacts

Investors:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

Media:

Berrin Noorata

news@tilray.com