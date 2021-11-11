Zai Lab Announces First Patient Dosed in Greater China in Global Registrational Clinical Trial of Efgartigimod in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), is a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company. The company announced today that the first patient with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) was treated with efgartigimod in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) as part of the global registrational ADVANCE-SC Phase 3 study. The ADVANCE-SC study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod in approximately 156 adult patients with primary ITP.



In a prior Phase 2 study1, patients treated with efgartigimod exhibited clinically meaningful improvement in platelet counts across doses and types of ITP patients (newly diagnosed, persistent and chronic), and this benefit strongly correlated with reduction in IgG levels. This data highlights the potency of efgartigimod in this difficult-to-treat disease. Efgartigimod has the potential to treat ITP in a novel way, targeting the disease at its source by eliminating autoantibodies and restoring platelet counts. Also, efgartigimod appears to be well tolerated, potentially because of its unique structure and ability to bind to the FcRn receptor.

ITP is a rare and often chronic bleeding disorder in which reduced numbers of platelets can lead to an increased risk of bleeding and bruising, which impairs quality of life. In ITP, the immune system produces IgG autoantibodies that destroy platelets and affect platelet production. While ITP can be asymptomatic, minor bleeding episodes are not uncommon. Some ITP patients experience more severe bleeding episodes, including intracerebral hemorrhage.

About Primary ITP in China

The prevalence of primary ITP in Greater China is estimated at 120,000 patients. Current first-line treatments are corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). However, there are concerns about side effects of corticosteroids, and there is limited access to IVIg therapy. Second-line treatment options are primarily thrombopoietic agents, rituximab, and splenectomy. Despite availability of these treatments with differing mechanisms of action, many patients develop resistance to treatment and are prone to relapse. There remains a significant need for new treatment options.

About Efgartigimod

Efgartigimod is an investigational antibody fragment designed to reduce pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies by binding to the neonatal Fc receptor and blocking the IgG recycling process. Efgartigimod is being investigated in several autoimmune diseases known to be mediated by disease-causing IgG antibodies, including neuromuscular disorders, blood disorders, and skin blistering diseases. Such diseases include myasthenia gravis (MG), pemphigus vulgaris and foliaceus (PV and PF), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (myositis).

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the possible benefits, safety and efficacy

1 A Newland et al. Phase 2 study of efgartigimod, a novel FcRn antagonist, in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia. Am J Hematol. 2020;95:178–187