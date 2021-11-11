Global Military Embedded Systems Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Embedded Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799128/?utm_source=GNW

The systems though compact, are complete computer systems in themselves, designed for carrying out specific tasks. The smaller size of an embedded system combined with its ruggedness and low cost features make it useful for several applications in the military and defense sector. Embedded systems are used for intelligence, communication, surveillance & reconnaissance, remote operations, AI, electronic warfare and cyber warfare among many others. The systems are used in command and control systems, communication equipment, military computers and data storage devices among others. Traditional systems used by military, for computational purposes, lack in reliability, security and efficiency terms, whereas the advanced embedded systems and wireless technologies eliminate such shortcomings. The systems are also extremely useful in thwarting terrorism and hacking. An embedded system combines both the components software and hardware, which includes mechanical and electrical components. The hardware system of the computer is embedded with software, enabling it to perform specific functions. There are several sub-components in an embedded system, including multifunction I/O boards, single board computers, general purpose GPUs and rugged systems among others. The system is basically a microcontroller

or microprocessor-based device for performing analysis in the real time, a task which is extremely valuable for military operations. Over the years, embedded systems for the military witnessed several improvements, especially in processor technologies and integrated circuits, which led to reduced hardware costs.



Land, naval, space and airborne are the different platforms in which military embedded systems are used, with the land segment accounting for a major share owing to growing need for surveillance. There are different server architectures for military embedded systems but the most desired currently is the blade server architecture due to its increasing adoption in network centric avionics and military applications that necessitate higher end computing with increased input/output than what is possible with standard servers. Advanced blade servers also emerged, adoption of which is rapidly growing in the present scenario, especially for military applications that are network-centric.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Military Embedded Systems estimated at US$100.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$111.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.7% share of the global Military Embedded Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.1 Million by 2026



The Military Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Increasing expenditure of governments on strengthening respective military sectors is creating strong demand for military embedded systems. However, cloud computing, wireless technologies and multi-core processors and such other technological advancements are anticipated to disrupt the market for military embedded systems over the years ahead. Governments are also investing in research for developing more advanced embedded systems, which is also a market growth promoting factor. Nonetheless, embedded systems for military applications must be more secure than those used by civilians. The systems must be able to prevent data interception and reverse engineering and designed to perform in the harsh battlefield conditions. Components used in the systems must also be sourced from trusted entities for preventing any unsanctioned software entering into the devices.



There is a strong growing demand for multicore technologies employed in modern warfare. Demand had also increased for network centric warfare systems, wireless technologies and cloud computing which is driving the military embedded systems market worldwide. Other growth promoting factors include increasing focus of militaries worldwide on wireless technologies and cloud computing, rising military expenditure of developing countries in the East, and growing number of terrorism incidents among others. Increasing use of lightweight vehicles, smart wearables, and soldier`s smartphones are also creating ample demand growth opportunities for embedded systems in the military sector. Growing demand for lightweight and fuel efficient aircraft and other sophisticated combat systems also contribute to market growth.



Market growth however, may be restricted by stringent regulations governing use of embedded devices. Rules pertaining to designing of the products are also stringent, which holds the potential to restrict anticipated growth for the market to a certain extent.



Increasing complexities in development of embedded products, stringent security procedures and strict requirements for securing certifications for designs are also the factors restraining market growth. Development of compact embedded systems is becoming challenging by the day. The systems are being required to fit into different portable platforms used for military applications. The size of embedded systems is currently inversely proportional to the number of applications they have come to support. Skilled designers are the need of the hour for designing such complex embedded systems. Quality of code is also important for embedded systems, especially for those employed for security and safety-oriented applications in avionics. Constant upgradation of electronics used in military applications necessitates advancements in embedded systems as well. Designers are required to create components that consume less power and which are smaller in size, which also increased design complexity for embedded system.



By Application, Command & Control Segment to Reach $32 Billion by 2026



Global market for Command & Control (Application) segment is estimated at US$20 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$32 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 8.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Command & Control segment, accounting for 39.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 10.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Concurrent Technologies Plc

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Eurotech SpA

Kontron AG

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

North Atlantic Industries, Inc.

Radisys Corporation

Xilinx Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on

Military Embedded Systems Market

EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel

Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19

Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,

September & November 2020

An Introduction to Military Embedded Systems Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Component

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware,

and Software

Select Key Applications of Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBIT 4: Global Military Embedded Systems Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR),

Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic

Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Pandemic Impact on Military Embedded Systems Market

Recent Market Activity

Regional Analysis: While Developed Regions Remain Primary

Revenue Contributors, Fast Paced Growth Forecast in Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 5: Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World

Military Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Military Embedded Systems -

Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and

Japan



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of AI and ML to Alter Dynamics in the Military

Electronics Domain

Critical Importance of Security Hardening in Combating Threats

Widens the Market Prospects

Embedded Systems Find Widespread Use in Military Systems

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based

Opportunities

Embedded Systems Augment Counter-Drone Technologies

EXHIBIT 7: Increasing Use of Military Drones Pushes Up the Need

for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for

Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Embedded Systems

Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2015 through 2023F

EXHIBIT 9: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion:

2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the

Business Case

EXHIBIT 10: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select

Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments

to Drive Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the

Period 2011-2019

EXHIBIT 12: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support

Progressive Growth in the Market

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications

Augurs Well

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Proliferation of Military Aerostat Systems Extends

Parallel Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: Global Aerostat Systems Market Size ($ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Military Radar Technology Advancements Enthuse Embedded Systems

Market

Rise of Smart Weapons to Rev Up Market Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on Directed Energy Weapons Augurs Well for

Future Expansion

Trends in Electromagnetic, Particle Beam, Plasma, & Laser

Weapon Systems Verticals Enhance Market Prospects



