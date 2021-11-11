Outlook on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Cipla, Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report: By Type of Manufacturer, Type, Type of Synthesis, Type of Drug, Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Revenue Estimation to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market value stood at $184,311.2 million in 2020, and it is expected to surge to $357,005.7 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Mushrooming Geriatric Population: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the surge in the average life expectancy in recent years has caused a sharp rise in the population of older people. As per the World Population Ageing 2020 report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the population of people aged 65 years and above will rise from 727 million in 2020 to more than 1.5 billion by 2050. As geriatric people are vulnerable to chronic and acute illnesses due to their weak immune systems, their soaring population is driving the requirement for effective drugs, which is consequently fueling the expansion of the API market.



Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases: With people following sedentary lifestyles and the prevalence of obesity increasing, the incidence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is soaring across the globe. According to the WHO, 422 million people are currently living with it and the disease claims 1.6 million lives every year. Being a long-term disease, patients require constant medication, particularly insulin.



The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the worldwide demand for pharmaceutical products. Due to the increasing number of patients, drug research and development activities, especially those aimed at finding an effective vaccine, have surged. Additionally, the API market has been positively impacted by the rising demand for such products during the pandemic. For instance, the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXCIL) of India recorded a significant increase in the cost of penicillin, one of the most-well-known antibiotic APIs, from $6.16 per unit in January 2020 to $8.69 per unit in just one month.



In the past, the prescription drug category contributed the higher revenue to the API market, under the type of drug segment. The requirement for prescription drugs for managing complex chronic illnesses is rising across the world, thereby propelling the consumption of associated active ingredients.



The oncology category dominated the API market during the last few years, within the therapeutic application segment. The high incidence of cancer is resulting in the rising requirement for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs). As per the American Cancer Society, by 2021-end, nearly 1.9 million new cases of cancer and 608,570 related deaths will be reported in the U.S. Similarly, as per the WHO, there were 2,003,789 cases of various types of cancers in Southeast Asia in 2018. Moreover, the disease claimed the lives of 1,336,026 people in the same year.



Geographically, North America is predicted to dominate the API market in the forthcoming years due to the rising prevalence of and awareness on chronic and lifestyle-associated illnesses, surging focus of governments on generic drugs, soaring requirement for specialty drugs and biologics, rapid technological advancements, and increasing number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in the region. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, chronic illnesses cost $3.5 trillion to the U.S. healthcare system.



The major players operating in the global API market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alkem Laboratories Limited, MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Lupin Limited, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators

5.1 World Aging Population

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market

5.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market Size

5.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market Breakdown, By Geography

5.2.3 Global Top 10 Selling Drugs

5.2.4 Global Pharmaceutical Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2019)



Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments

6.1 By Type of Manufacturer

6.1.1 Captive

6.1.2 Merchant

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Generic APIs

6.2.2 Innovative APIs

6.3 By Type of Synthesis

6.3.1 Biotech

6.3.2 Synthetic

6.4 By Type of Drug

6.4.1 Prescription Drugs

6.4.2 OTC Drugs

6.5 By Therapeutic Application

6.5.1 Oncology

6.5.2 Anti-diabetics

6.5.3 Anti-rheumatics

6.5.4 Vaccines

6.5.5 Antiviral

6.5.6 Bronchodilators

6.5.7 Sensory Organs

6.5.8 Anti-coagulants

6.5.9 Immunosuppressants

6.5.10 Dermatologicals

6.5.11 Others

6.6 By Distribution Channel

6.6.1 Offline

6.6.2 Online



Chapter 7. Industry Outlook

7.1 Market Dynamics

7.1.1 Trends

7.1.1.1 Partnerships and mergers & acquisitions

7.1.1.2 Technological advancement in API manufacturing

7.1.2 Drivers

7.1.2.1 Rising geriatric population

7.1.2.2 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

7.1.2.3 Growing importance of generics

7.1.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

7.1.3 Restraints

7.1.3.1 High manufacturing costs

7.1.3.2 Unfavorable drug price control policies

7.1.3.3 Stringent regulations

7.1.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on API Market

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

7.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

7.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 8. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 APAC

8.4 LATAM

8.5 MEA



Chapter 9. Global Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Revenue, by Type of Manufacturer (2015-2030)

9.3 Market Revenue, by Type (2015-2030)

9.4 Market Revenue, by Type of Synthesis (2015-2030)

9.5 Market Revenue, by Type of Drug (2015-2030)

9.6 Market Revenue, by Therapeutic Application (2015-2030)

9.7 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2015-2030)

9.8 Market Revenue, by Region (2015-2030)

Chapter 10. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 21. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 22. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 23. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 24. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 25. Australia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 26. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Brazil Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 28. Mexico Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 29. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 30. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 31. Competitive Landscape

31.1 Major API Molecules

31.2 Revenue Comparison of Major Players

31.3 Global Strategic Developments

31.3.1 Partnerships

31.3.2 Product Launches and Expansion

31.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 32. Company Profiles

32.1 Cipla Ltd.

32.1.1 Business Overview

32.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.1.3 Key Financial Summary

32.2 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

32.2.1 Business Overview

32.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.2.3 Key Financial Summary

32.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

32.3.1 Business Overview

32.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.3.3 Key Financial Summary

32.4 Aurobindo Pharma Limited

32.4.1 Business Overview

32.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.4.3 Key Financial Summary

32.5 Novartis AG

32.5.1 Business Overview

32.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.5.3 Key Financial Summary

32.6 Pfizer Inc.

32.6.1 Business Overview

32.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.6.3 Key Financial Summary

32.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

32.7.1 Business Overview

32.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.7.3 Key Financial Summary

32.8 Glenmark Life Sciences Limited

32.8.1 Business Overview

32.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.8.3 Key Financial Summary

32.9 Johnson & Johnson

32.9.1 Business Overview

32.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.9.3 Key Financial Summary

32.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

32.10.1 Business Overview

32.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.10.3 Key Financial Summary

32.11 AbbVie Inc.

32.11.1 Business Overview

32.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.11.3 Key Financial Summary

32.12 Eli Lilly and Company

32.12.1 Business Overview

32.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.12.3 Key Financial Summary

32.13 GlaxoSmithKline plc

32.13.1 Business Overview

32.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.13.3 Key Financial Summary

32.14 Sanofi

32.14.1 Business Overview

32.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.14.3 Key Financial Summary

32.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

32.15.1 Business Overview

32.15.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.15.3 Key Financial Summary

32.16 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

32.16.1 Business Overview

32.16.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.16.3 Key Financial Summary

32.17 AstraZeneca plc

32.17.1 Business Overview

32.17.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.17.3 Key Financial Summary

32.18 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

32.18.1 Business Overview

32.18.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.18.3 Key Financial Summary

32.19 Alkem Laboratories Limited

32.19.1 Business Overview

32.19.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.19.3 Key Financial Summary

32.20 Mylan N.V.

32.20.1 Business Overview

32.20.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.20.3 Key Financial Summary

32.21 Lupin Limited

32.21.1 Business Overview

32.21.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.21.3 Key Financial Summary

32.22 STADA Arzneimittel AG

32.22.1 Business Overview

32.22.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.22.3 Key Financial Summary

32.23 Mallinckrodt plc

32.23.1 Business Overview

32.23.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.23.3 Key Financial Summary

32.24 Glenmark Life Sciences Limited

32.24.1 Business Overview

32.24.2 Product and Service Offerings

32.24.3 Key Financial Summary

32.25 MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

32.25.1 Business Overview

32.25.2 Product and Service Offerings



Chapter 33. Appendix



