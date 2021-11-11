Global Industry 4.0 Market to Reach $219.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry 4.0 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798876/?utm_source=GNW
Also referred to as Industrie 4.0, because of being first conceived and implemented by Germany, i4.0 involves the integration of automation techniques and connected objects for revolutionizing the factory floor. i4.0 functions in the form of a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT) and spans all facets of industrial development. In an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment, different manufacturing processes are inter-connected through industrial protocols to generate intelligent data. The dynamic engineering and business processes of such a manufacturing environment enable end-process changes during production, thereby responding flexibly in the event of suppliers failing to fulfill the supply orders.
i4.0 is a concept in which manufacturing facilities are fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and wireless technologies which visualize and display the entire manufacturing process. These sensors and wireless technologies are integrated with various technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the IoT, machine learning and cloud computing. The integrated use of these technologies by an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enables the manufacturers to make well informed business decisions and improve their production efficiency. By optimizing technology and material usage, as well as asset performance, an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enhances the profitability of businesses.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$90.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period. Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$68.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2026
The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 14.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.
The growth of the market is being propelled by the increasing awareness among businesses of the several advantages that these technologies offer. Other factors spurring the projected growth within the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies include the increasing implementation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); the increasing demand for efficient and cost effective manufacturing processes from a wide range of industries; and the significant increase in the demand for automation systems for enhancing the quality of finished goods. Additional factors powering the market`s growth include innovations and technological advancements in additive printing technology; and advancements in smart sensing technologies and controls. Additionally, the increasing trend of automating manufacturing facilities, together with the increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery and processes, together with the IoT-enabled sensors` integrated computing capabilities, are also projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies. Furthermore, IoT sensors, smart devices, and data collection are leveraged by i4.0-based systems for improving operational efficiency, a factor that is also expected to provide significant opportunities for growth of the worldwide i4.0 market. In the coming 10 years, businesses would set-up global networks incorporating their production facilities, machinery and warehousing systems as cyber-physical systems. Such systems, in the production environment, consist of storage systems, production facilities, and smart machines that could exchange information autonomously, and exercise independent control over each other. These changes provide huge opportunities for optimization of manufacturing and production processes. On the flip side, such changes put manufacturers under conventional business pressure
3D Printing Segment to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2026
In the global 3D Printing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 310 Featured)
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- ABB Group
- Alphabet, Inc.
- Arcadia Data, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- General Electric Company
- General Vision
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- MAXST Co., Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NGRAIN Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Rethink Robotics, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- XJet Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 Concepts
Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis
EXHIBIT 2: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Industry 4.0 in Pre-COVID-19 Period
Industry 4.0 in Post COVID-19 Period
Impact of Technology on Transformation of Industries
An Introduction to Industry 4.0
History of Industry 4.0
Key Industry 4.0 Technologies
Horizontal and Vertical Integration in Industry 4.0
Current Stage of Industry 4.0 Adoption
Benefits and Advantages of Industry 4.0
Key Risks and Challenges of Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Technology
EXHIBIT 6: World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals
Vertical-based Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of
Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial
Metrology, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies
Geography-Based Analysis
EXHIBIT 8: World Industry 4.0 Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 9: World Industry 4.0 Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT
Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for
Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 13: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 14: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth
Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape
3D Printing: A High Growth Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for 3D Printing by Application:
(2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area
Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes
IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in
Manufacturing Industry
Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes,
Driving Need for Security Solutions
With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of
Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
Grows
Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity
for IoT Solutions
Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy
Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security
As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses
High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 17: Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents
Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal
Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region
for 2019
Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector:
Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power
Utilities
Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in
Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of
Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent
Factories
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$
Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
Impact of COVID-19
Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market
Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to
Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks
Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0
Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 310
