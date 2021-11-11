Global Industry 4.0 Market to Reach $219.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry 4.0 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798876/?utm_source=GNW

Also referred to as Industrie 4.0, because of being first conceived and implemented by Germany, i4.0 involves the integration of automation techniques and connected objects for revolutionizing the factory floor. i4.0 functions in the form of a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT) and spans all facets of industrial development. In an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment, different manufacturing processes are inter-connected through industrial protocols to generate intelligent data. The dynamic engineering and business processes of such a manufacturing environment enable end-process changes during production, thereby responding flexibly in the event of suppliers failing to fulfill the supply orders.



i4.0 is a concept in which manufacturing facilities are fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and wireless technologies which visualize and display the entire manufacturing process. These sensors and wireless technologies are integrated with various technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the IoT, machine learning and cloud computing. The integrated use of these technologies by an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enables the manufacturers to make well informed business decisions and improve their production efficiency. By optimizing technology and material usage, as well as asset performance, an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enhances the profitability of businesses.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$90.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period. Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$68.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2026



The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 14.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



The growth of the market is being propelled by the increasing awareness among businesses of the several advantages that these technologies offer. Other factors spurring the projected growth within the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies include the increasing implementation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); the increasing demand for efficient and cost effective manufacturing processes from a wide range of industries; and the significant increase in the demand for automation systems for enhancing the quality of finished goods. Additional factors powering the market`s growth include innovations and technological advancements in additive printing technology; and advancements in smart sensing technologies and controls. Additionally, the increasing trend of automating manufacturing facilities, together with the increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery and processes, together with the IoT-enabled sensors` integrated computing capabilities, are also projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies. Furthermore, IoT sensors, smart devices, and data collection are leveraged by i4.0-based systems for improving operational efficiency, a factor that is also expected to provide significant opportunities for growth of the worldwide i4.0 market. In the coming 10 years, businesses would set-up global networks incorporating their production facilities, machinery and warehousing systems as cyber-physical systems. Such systems, in the production environment, consist of storage systems, production facilities, and smart machines that could exchange information autonomously, and exercise independent control over each other. These changes provide huge opportunities for optimization of manufacturing and production processes. On the flip side, such changes put manufacturers under conventional business pressure



3D Printing Segment to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2026



In the global 3D Printing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 Concepts

Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

EXHIBIT 2: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Industry 4.0 in Pre-COVID-19 Period

Industry 4.0 in Post COVID-19 Period

Impact of Technology on Transformation of Industries

An Introduction to Industry 4.0

History of Industry 4.0

Key Industry 4.0 Technologies

Horizontal and Vertical Integration in Industry 4.0

Current Stage of Industry 4.0 Adoption

Benefits and Advantages of Industry 4.0

Key Risks and Challenges of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology

EXHIBIT 6: World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer

Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals

Vertical-based Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of

Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial

Metrology, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies

Geography-Based Analysis

EXHIBIT 8: World Industry 4.0 Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 9: World Industry 4.0 Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT

Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for

Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 13: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing

IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 14: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth

Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape

3D Printing: A High Growth Market

EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for 3D Printing by Application:

(2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area

Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes

IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in

Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes,

Driving Need for Security Solutions

With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of

Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

Grows

Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity

for IoT Solutions

Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy

Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security

As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses

High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

EXHIBIT 17: Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents

Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal

Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region

for 2019

Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector:

Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power

Utilities

Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in

Power Sector: A Historical Timeline

Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of

Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent

Factories

EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$

Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Impact of COVID-19

Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market

Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to

Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks

Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0

Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet of Things by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Printing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Metrology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Metrology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Trends Shaping Industry 4.0 in the USA

Market Analytics

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internet of

Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial Metrology,

Artificial Intelligence and Other Technologies for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals

for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 57: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals

for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internet of

Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial Metrology,

Artificial Intelligence and Other Technologies for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 63: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 64: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Technology - Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D

Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing,

Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence and Other

Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Industry

4.0 by Vertical - Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation,

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industry 4.0 by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals &

Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 310

