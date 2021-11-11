Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Cybersecurity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW
The major economic impact of this pandemic has compelled businesses to reset their budgets. The `Work from Home` trend required establishment of an array of procedures and security tools for ensuring that industrial facilities can perform remote operations. For manufacturers, the importance of cybersecurity has grown considerably with industrial companies connecting plant-level devices and software to internet-connected enterprise systems. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has greatly strengthened operations on the plant floor. However, it has also introduced many novel vectors for possible cyberattacks. Increasing movement of data from plants could boost the vulnerability of localized networks. Such new loopholes are being exploited by criminals for stealing sensitive information such as intellectual property for extortion purposes. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated such kinds of attacks owing to the adoption of `work from home` approach. Home offices lack robust cybersecurity protections. Remote access also provided hackers a wider surface to attack. Additionally, attackers have also exploited the sense of uncertainty and fear of this pandemic to carry out phishing attacks as well as other kinds of social engineering for tricking users to provide access to various proprietary information and systems. Supply chains, healthcare sector and manufacturing facilities are becoming vulnerable to cyberattacks. At present, the biggest risk faced by the healthcare sector is phishing attacks wherein attackers employ an array of techniques and tactics for gaining access to private information of people involved.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cybersecurity estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.1% share of the global Industrial Cybersecurity market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Amidst heightened cyber threat levels, industries are investing increasingly on deploying a wide range of security solutions like firewalls, antivirus, and intrusion detection systems (IDS) for securing assets, and to prevent any operational disruption due to cyberbreaches. Spending is also on the rise on security appliances and software solutions to ensure security of industrial control system networks, critical infrastructure facilities and data centers. Rise in government funding and increased spending by organizations to tackle rise in cyber threats will continue to present favorable growth opportunities for the industrial cybersecurity market. The growing adoption of big data, 5G network technology and artificial intelligence in industrial settings will influence market growth in the coming years. The market will also be impacted by the rising demand for advanced solutions like firewalls, intrusion detection systems and antivirus, as industrial facilities focus on boosting cybersecurity in their units. Routers and Ethernet switches are widely used in industrial cybersecurity market, due to the growing number of security breaches targeting sensitive data in industrial processes and manufacturing operations. Growing penetration of Internet connectivity, trend towards IIoT, continuous advances in connected systems are all driving use of various components for cybersecurity. With incidents of cyberattacks continuing to grow, vendors are focusing efforts on the development of advanced hardware with enhanced security features. Demand for various components will also benefit from the rising number of connected devices and remotely managed industrial systems.
The BYOD (bring your own device) trend in industrial facilities, aimed at improving work culture, is exposing companies to greater risk of security breaches. The increasing cost of cyberattacks on industries specifically critical infrastructure facilities is driving governments to enhance budgetary allocations for dealing with security threats emerging due to the rising use of IT systems in industrial operations. With cyber-physical attacks emerging as a major concern, strict cybersecurity regulations have been implemented across the world. The need to comply with government regulations is also driving growth of industrial cybersecurity market. The emergence of cybersecurity standards is also expected to play a critical role in enabling industries to manage cyber risks. With the cyber threat landscape evolving constantly, demand continues to grow for scalable and flexible cybersecurity solutions. Service providers are also moving towards cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) business model, which is a service based approach to cybersecurity where pay-as-you-go strategy and subscription plans allow companies to benefit from continuous monitoring and assessment of threats in their industrial environments.
Hardware Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$643.4 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Bayshore Networks, Inc.
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CyberX
- Forescout Technologies, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Tenable, Inc.
- Kaspersky Lab
- McAfee LLC
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric S.A.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for
Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
COVID-19 Outbreak Heightens Cyber Risk for Industrial Control
Systems, Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 3: Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak
during the Period Jan-Apr 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies
Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis
Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic
An Introduction to Industrial Cybersecurity
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Application Security Segment Poised for High Growth
Power Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market
Developed Regions Lead the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Industrial Cybersecurity Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends in Industrial Cybersecurity Market
Increasing Threats of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control
Systems Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on
Industrial Systems: % of Industrial Control System Computers
Attacked by Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies:
Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern
for Industrial Systems
EXHIBIT 8: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of
Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for
2019
Cybersecurity Challenges in Large-Scale Industries
Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and
Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries
EXHIBIT 9: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 10: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)
by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
EXHIBIT 11: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization
Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
Rapid Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT
Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for
Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 13: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Continues to Gain
Prominence
Leading Sources of ICS Computer Attacks
Poor Security Measures Primarily Responsible for Most ICS
Cyberattacks
Could Automation in ICS Security Combat Cyberattacks
IT-OT Convergence Exposes Networks to Targeted Attacks,
Necessitating Deployment of Cybersecurity Solutions
Rising Use of AI Solutions for Industrial Cybersecurity Data
With 5G Devices Poised for Commercialization, Cybersecurity
Assumes Criticality
EXHIBIT 14: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks on Industrial Systems
With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Industrial Systems
with Outdated OS Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy
Sector Adopts Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance Security
COVID-19-Led Digitalization Trend Drives Need for Robust
Cybersecurity Measures in Energy Sector
As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses
High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 16: Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents
Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal
Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region
for 2019
Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector:
Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power
Utilities
Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in
Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in
Manufacturing Industry
Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes,
Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions
With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of
Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
Grows
Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity
for Cybersecurity Vendors
As Threat of Cyberattacks on Industrial HazMat Safety Grows,
Cybersecurity Comes into the Spotlight
Rising Threat of Cyberattacks Raises Importance of
Cybersecurity in Oil & Gas Industry
Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks
Pandemic Highlights the Imperative Need for Cybersecurity
Solutions in Healthcare Industry
Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches
Supports Industrial Cybersecurity Market
EXHIBIT 17: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US
Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020
Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure
Raises Importance of Cybersecurity
Outsourcing of Cybersecurity Operations Enhances Effectiveness
and Value of Security Measures
Threat of Cybersecurity Breaches: A Growing Concern for Small
Manufacturers
Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of
Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent
Factories
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Factory Market Revenues in US$ Billion
by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
Cyberattacks on Industrial Sector Become Increasingly Destructive
As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure,
Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight
Industrial Cybersecurity as a Service (ICSaaS): The Future of
Industrial Cybersecurity
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for
Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity
EXHIBIT 19: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: February 2021
EXHIBIT 20: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)
for the Years 2011-2019
Transforming Industrial Digital Capabilities Necessitate
Adoption of New Industrial Cybersecurity Strategies
Compliance with Government Regulations Drives Adoption of
Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions
Innovative Solutions Transform Industrial Cybersecurity Market
Industrial Cybersecurity Vs Traditional Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Standards and Frameworks: Pivotal Role in
Implementation of Effective Cybersecurity in Industrial
Facilities
Challenges Facing Industrial Cybersecurity Market
