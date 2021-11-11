Outlook on the AI, Digital Twins, and Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection in Cybersecurity Global Market to 2026 - Players Include 3D Robotics, Accenture and Amazon

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI, Digital Twins, and Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection in Cybersecurity 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research examines security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies. The report also analyzes the impact regionally including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
This research also assesses the AI in the ICT ecosystem including technologies, solutions and players. Application areas covered include marketing and business decision making, workplace automation, predictive analysis and forecasting, fraud detection and mitigation. It evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. This includes consideration of use cases by industry vertical.
This research also evaluates the machine trust market. This includes human-machine threat detection and damage mitigation systems in both human-machine and machine-machine security frameworks. The report assesses the market from both technology and solution perspective and associated services. The report also evaluates unique approaches across industry verticals as well as the government sector with forecasts from 2021 to 2026.
Select Research Findings:
- Total global government data cybersecurity will reach $88B USD by 2026
- Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing opportunity
- Total global cybersecurity associated with edge networks will reach $99B USD by 2026
- Leading digital twin solutions involve Asset, Component, System, Process and Workflow Twinning
- The combined global market for TDDM in government office and public infrastructure will reach $9.3B by 2026
Threat detection and damage mitigation (TDDM) refers to those processes, procedures, tools that provide the ability of an organization to accurately identify potential threats to networks, systems, applications and/or other assets with emphasis upon the ability to pre-emptively and proactively respond to security events and/or mitigate damage.
More advanced TDDM solutions look beyond human-led threat detection and mitigation to autonomous M2M solutions. Regardless of whether threats originate from human beings or autonomous computer programs, the new vision of TDDM is to create a human-machine threat detection framework in which network operators and systems administrators may choose their level of interaction and control.
Human-machine threat detection systems leverage various techniques such as video surveillance, cloud-controlled cyber-bots, and physical robots, artificial intelligence, biometric security systems, and IoT solutions. Various combinations of automation techniques and technologies are leveraged in orchestration with human-controlled threat detection solutions. Solutions will have varying levels of autonomy, including fully autonomous, remote-controlled (such as via handheld devices), and hybrid variants.
At the network services provider level, the cybersecurity market is heating up as carriers realize that the advent of 5G and other network advances will increase network complexity, which will translate into increasingly more potential vulnerability areas. Accordingly, communication service providers are both working unilaterally as well as banding together to address common cybersecurity concern areas. By way of example, AT&T recently became the first North American carrier to join the Global Telco Security Alliance, which launched last year with founding members Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank, and Telefonica.
We see evolving IoT systems and emerging 5G networks as new opportunities for the cybersecurity market. Leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cyberlance (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing IoT and 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. We see the use of AI as a key tool for dealing with increasingly interconnected networks, devices, and open access to data. This is because AI solutions focus on behavior rather than relying upon identifying malware signatures.
Key Topics Covered:
Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Cases, Solution Types (Hardware, Software, and Data) and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026
- Executive Summary
- Overview
- Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis
- Company and Solution Analysis
- Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecasts
- Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2021 - 2026
- Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2021 - 2026
- Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2021 - 2026
- Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2021 - 2026
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- Appendix: Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation
AI in Information and Communications Technology 2021 - 2026: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- AI Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company
- AI in ICT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026
- AI in Select Industry Verticals
- AI in Major Market Segments
- Important Corporate AI M&A
- AI in ICT Use Cases
- AI in ICT Vendor Analysis
- Summary and Recommendations
- Appendix: Key AI in ICT Patents
Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Digital Twins Company Assessment
- Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2026
- Conclusions and Recommendations
Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation Market by Technology, Solution, Deployment Model, Use Case, Application, Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical, and Region 2021 - 2026
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Technology and Application Analysis
- Company Analysis
- Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026
- Conclusions and Recommendations
