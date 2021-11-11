Global Education ERP Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Education ERP Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798444/?utm_source=GNW
Academic institutions are increasingly adopting ERP solutions for improving their operational effectiveness, which in turn is providing them with a competitive edge. Traditional data management processes and techniques are being replaced with cost-effective cloud-based ERP solutions, which offer enhanced data control, security, and storage capacity, bringing quantifiable and quick improvements in various administration processes. In addition, these solutions provide administrators with real-time access to information, thereby enabling them to make well-informed and quick decisions. Rapid changes in business models and rising operational complexity have been posing challenges for academic institutions. The implementation of ERP solutions in academic institutions can help in alleviating the work burden of administrators, owing to the benefits of these solutions in effectively synchronizing and managing multiple business processes. However, the high cost involved in the implementation of ERP solutions and the easy availability of open-source applications are hampering the widespread adoption of ERP solutions by academic institutions.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Education ERP estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$16.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Education ERP market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
The Education ERP market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is poised to witness robust growth over the next few years, driven primarily by an increase in the number of private colleges, rising demand for operational transparency and efficiency in the education sector, and high competition among academic institutions to gain grants for improving the educational quality. The education ERP market is currently in early development stages, presenting lucrative opportunities for all market participants in the coming years. While quality and innovation of ERP solutions are expected to be key differentiators for larger players, costs and service quality would remain major driving factors for smaller market participants. At present, the educational system globally has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in significant challenges for educational institutions and students. The crisis encouraged a large number of schools and colleges to consider remote learning platforms for uninterrupted education for students along with online management systems for smooth administrative functions. Online learning platforms enabled teachers to easily reach students and adjust with the work-from-home culture. The technology ensures connectivity between students and faculty for course materials and schedules along with virtual classes.
The pandemic set a perfect landscape for education ERP solutions in various regional markets, where government restrictions resulted in temporarily closure of schools and higher education institutions. The situation prompted a large number of institutions to embrace online or remote education for uninterrupted learning for students. In addition, various institutions have invested in automated institution management systems including education ERP, learning management tools and student information systems. On the other hand, education institutions have also reduced spending on new services and infrastructure development. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns across several countries created the requirement for institutes to conduct administrative and academic processes virtually, offering a strong boost to the education ERP market in the region.
The service segment holds the largest share of the education ERP market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next few years. The growth in the services segment is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of technological modules and solutions in academic institutions. Service providers are increasingly focusing on delivering dedicated services based on specific requirements of educational institutions. The services provide comprehensive functionalities for facilitating the institutions in timely implementing and managing the ERP system. Higher education is projected to maintain a larger share of the market, owing to the rapid changes in the nature of learning and teaching within the higher education sector.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
- Blackbaud, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Ellucian Company L.P.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Foradian Technologies
- Infor
- Jenzabar, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- UNIT4 NV
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798444/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Changing Face of Education amid COVID-19
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select
Countries: June 2020
How COVID-19 Sabbatical is Charting Path for Strong Foundation
of Digital Learning in Education Space
How Educational ERP Pushes Operational Efficiency
Automation of Routine Tasks
Ensuring Effective Communication
Automated Workflows
Enhanced Data Security
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Students and Teachers Impacted by COVID-19
Globally: 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Students in Countries with Closed Schools
Globally: 2021
Educational ERP: An Introduction
Select ?Modules of Education ERP
Market Dynamics
Market Outlook
Key Factors Inhibiting Widespread Adoption of ERP Systems
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Technological Trends Favor Education ERP Software Market
Potential Future Advancements in Education ERP
Drive towards Going Paperless Widens Uptake among Educational
Institutions
Cloud Education ERP Set to Make Big Gains
COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Demand for Cloud Education ERP Systems
Emerging Trend of Automation in Education Presents a Major
Market Opportunity
Educational ERP Essential to Manage Multiple Modules of
Administration Software at Academic Institutions
Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions
EXHIBIT 5: Total Number of Universities by Select Countries for
the Year 2020
Increasing Enrolment in Higher Education to Push ERP Adoption
Unified SIS-ERP Systems Seek Increasing Role
Lighter ERPs Lure Small- & Mid-Sized Academic Institutions
Video-Based Learning: The New Fad
Integration of Learning Management Systems (LMS) with ERP
Software Helps Automate Workflows
Analytics Feature Augments Education ERP
Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Online School ERP Emerges as Great Savior for Schools during
COVID-19
Increasing Digitalization of Education Supports Growth
Rapid penetration of Smart Phones and Tablets Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Devices Used to Access Digital Content in US Classrooms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Education ERP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Higher Education
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Higher Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Higher Education by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Education ERP by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher Education
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Education ERP by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Education ERP by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP
by End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Education ERP by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Education ERP by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Education ERP by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Education ERP by End-Use -
Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher Education
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Education
ERP by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Education
ERP by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Education
ERP by End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Education ERP by
End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Higher
Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 124: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World Historic Review for Education ERP by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Education ERP by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Education ERP
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Education ERP by End-Use - Higher Education and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798444/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________