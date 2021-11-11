NordPass introduces a highly demanded feature — Emergency Access

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass is introducing a long-awaited feature — Emergency Access . This feature allows authorized users to access another user’s password vault in case of an emergency.



Whether it’s family or friends, they can request access to a user’s NordPass vault without the need to know their master password, given that an emergency situation arises. Passwords and notes are then received securely by the requestee.

Why does Emergency Access matter?

Emergency Access, as the name suggests, is a feature devised for the use in emergency situations. Should something happen to the user, it is important that someone close has a line of access to their various accounts and digital assets. Considering that products and social media companies require extensive documentation before fulfilling account deletion requests, this feature might save the designated emergency access contact a lot of time and effort. Emergency access could also be used in a scenario where the user believes that they might forget their master password.

How does Emergency Access work?

As with most NordPass features , Emergency Access was designed with ease of use in mind. Emergency Access can be found under the tools section in the NordPass app. In order to grant Emergency Access, an invitation to trusted contacts must be sent out. Once the invitation is accepted and the user grants Emergency Access, the person on the other end will be able to see the user’s passwords and secure notes. It is important to note that the people the user has given Emergency Access to will only receive viewing privileges, which means they will not be able to edit, remove, or share anything from the NordPass encrypted vault — they will only be able to view it. The user can revoke Emergency Access at any time. Please note that Emergency Access is a NordPass Premium feature currently available on the desktop and android apps.

Is Emergency Access secure?

Emergency Access is a secure feature, as the sharing happens under the same zero-knowledge architecture principle. The zero-knowledge architecture ensures that the passwords can be viewed only by those intended.

“This is an important feature that was requested by many users, so we are very happy to introduce it. User feedback has been incredibly important to us from day one, and we have introduced many improvements to our product that were requested by users, like Dark Mode as well as German, French, and other languages,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

The Emergency Access feature is available to NordPass Premium users only. Currently, Premium can be purchased with up to 70% off.

