Axo AS Appoints Jostein Christian Dalland as CEO

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axo AS ("Axo"), a leading distributor of personal finance products in the Nordic region, and portfolio company of Corsair, a leading private equity firm targeting services, software, and payments investments in financial services, today announced that Jostein Christian Dalland has been appointed CEO. Mr. Dalland succeeds Carl E. Endresen, who is stepping down from his role as CEO.

Mr. Dalland is a highly experienced leader and entrepreneur with 30 years of international and digital marketing experience. He most recently served as Group EVP and Head of Savings and Marketing at Sbanken, where he had full responsibility for the Savings and Investment unit, and as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the brand, customer experience, and data-driven marketing. In addition to CEO roles in several start-/scale-ups he has also served as Groups EVP at Storebrand ASA, Aker BioMarine ASA, and executive management at Orkla Foods.

"On behalf of the Company and Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Jostein as our new CEO. He brings deep international and digital marketing expertise and has an excellent track record of managing and scaling digital B2C businesses. His experience is highly complementary with Axo's current strategy and vision and we are confident he is the ideal leader for our next phase of growth," said Didier Bench, Chairman of Axo. "I also want to thank Carl for his contributions and dedication to Axo during his tenure as CEO. We wish him well in his next endeavors."

Mr. Dalland said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Axo and its very talented team. Following the successful acquisition of LendMe, Axo has become the leader in the distribution of personal finance products in Norway and Denmark, and I am excited to play a part in Axo's next phase of growth to become the premier pan-Nordic platform for personal financial products. I look forward to working with the Board to ensure the Company continues to innovate and develops solutions that strengthen our offerings to both consumers and banking partners."

Derrick Estes, Partner at Corsair Capital, commented: "Jostein is a highly seasoned executive with significant industry experience and a strong vision for the future of the Nordic consumer financial services market, making him an ideal fit to lead the company forward. We are excited to work with him to support Axo's strong growth trajectory and continue positioning the company for long-term success."

About Axo

Axo is a leading distributor of personal finance products in the Nordic region and one of the largest players in the provision of unsecured loans and refinancing in Norway and Denmark. The company was founded in 2008 and acquired LendMe in Denmark in June 2021. The Group currently has offices in Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. To learn more about the company, visit https://www.axofinans.no/om and https://lendme.dk/om-lendme

About Corsair

Corsair is a global specialist investment firm offering opportunities for investors and solutions for companies across financial & business services and infrastructure. The firm has almost three decades of experience partnering with businesses at the crossroads of technology transformation and financial services complexity and established its complementary infrastructure investment practice in 2015. Corsair has invested $12 billion in capital across its global buyouts and infrastructure platforms since inception.

Contacts

Axo AS

Morten Armand Johansen

Chief Marketing Officer & Founder

maj@axofinans.no

Mobile: +47 41 02 02 06

Corsair

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

Corsair-SVC@sardverb.com

Benjamin Spicehandler, +1 212-687-8080

Camilla Scassellati-Sforzolini / Claire Keyte, +44 20 7467 1050

Related Images











Image 1: Axo AS Appoints Jostein Christian Dalland as CEO





Axo AS Appoints Jostein Christian Dalland as CEO









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment