Global DC Drives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Based on their elevated start-up torque, DC drives are suitable options for applications requiring consistent speed. Traditionally, industrial settings used to rely on DC generators for achieving variable DC voltage for motion control of motors. These systems were eventually replaced by mercury arc rectifiers and subsequently advanced thyristor converters that gained broader acceptance for controlling speed of DC motors. Some of the common applications of these drives are wire drawings, extruders and crane & hoist equipment. Though DC drives have been introduced before their counterpart AC drives, the latter have gained notable adoption for machine operations owing to their specific advantages. While AC drives are more popular in comparison to DC motors and drives, there are specific applications that rely on DC drives such as crane & hoist equipment, spindle drives, elevators, crushers, paper production systems and winders. DC drives are user-friendly, reliable, efficient, cost-effective and easy to implement. In addition, these drives offer various benefits over AC counterparts, mainly for high power and regenerative applications. Moreover, DC drives are extensively used in various industrial drive applications for achieving precise motion control.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DC Drives estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water & Wastewater segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global DC Drives market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $784.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The DC Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$784.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



DC drives have gained significant adoption in industrialized countries owing to continuous automation with electronic and electrical devices. The increasing popularity of DC drives can also be attributed to their simple operations, speed-related flexibility and simple start-stop functions. The growing adoption of these drives is also favored by their affordable prices. The global market for DC drives is propelled by increasing implementation of these drives within the power sector coupled with industrial development, announcement of new projects and increasing investments by companies. The continuous growth of industrial infrastructure and expansion of manufacturing units in developing economies are anticipated to further bolster the market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with increasing applications across processing industries are bound to create strong demand for DC motors.



While cost-effectiveness is likely to remain a key driver, factors such as technical benefits and increasing focus on energy-efficient systems are slated to augment the market expansion. Ongoing efforts by manufacturers to improve energy efficiency associated with DC drives are anticipated to drive adoption. In addition, companies are benefitting from continuous advances in DC drive firmware for all voltage and configuration settings. The market is anticipated to witness new opportunities due to ongoing product development endeavors and the requirement to enhance communication options for control features. On the other hand, DC drives are poised to gain from increasing investments in smart city initiatives and robust industrial demand. Regionally, emerging economies are likely to offer lucrative growth prospects, while industrially developed nations are anticipated to become mature markets with limited growth prospects. While China remains the primary DC drives market owing to rapid industrialization, developing nations like India and Brazil are expected to make a healthy contribution to the global market.



Power Generation Segment to Reach $873.3 Million by 2026



In the global Power Generation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$567.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$688.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

American Electric Technologies, Inc.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Power Conversion

KB Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Subdued Industrial Activity Amid Pandemic Induced Restrictions

Impacts Demand for Drives and Motors

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to May 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

DC Drives: Effective Motion Control Systems for DC Motors

Working Principle

Analog DC Drives

Digital DC Drives

AC Versus DC Drives

DC Drives Remain Indispensable Component for Various Industrial

Applications

Medium Voltage Drives & Oil & Gas Industry: Key Segments

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asia-Pacific Maintains Leadership Position in Global DC Drives

Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and

Factories, Demand DC Drives Remains Relevant

EXHIBIT 4: Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs

Need for Servo Motors and Drives: Global Industrial Automation

Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and

2026

Growing Importance of Automation in Metals & Mining Operations

Presents Favorable Opportunities

Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Industry Presents New

Avenues for DC Drives

Rising Application of DC Drives in Food & Beverage Processing

to Give a Boost to the Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for DC Drives

EXHIBIT 6: Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

EXHIBIT 7: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

Oct 2019 -May 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2021

Notable Growth Prospects for EOR to Benefit Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation

by Technology: 2020E

DC Drives Get More Attention in Oil & Gas Industry with Deeper

Drilling Operations

EXHIBIT 10: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

Rise in Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects

to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by

Water Quality

Table 16: World Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Equipment in US$ Billion for Years 2016 through 2026

Rise in Application of DC Drives in Power Generation

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for

Energy Efficient Drives

EXHIBIT 12: World Energy Demand in Twh (2016 & 2040)

Correlation between Increase in Motor Drive Efficiency & CO2

Emissions

New DC Drives Score over DC Counterparts in Motion Control for

Industrial Applications

Digital DC Drives Gain Traction Over Analog DC Drives

Role of Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCRs) in Operation of DC

Drives

Design Trends in DC Drives

Digital DC Drives at High Power Rating

PWM Drives at Low Power Rating

Use of Permanent Magnet DC Motor for Servo Applications

Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader

Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives

A Glimpse of Key Trends in Servo Drives Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

