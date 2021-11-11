Global Composite Decking and Railing Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composite Decking and Railing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798214/?utm_source=GNW
Building products of composite decking are rendered with exceptional resistance and durability features and they can last much longer than wood decks. There are scores of advantages with composite decking products. They are resistant to molds, stains and insects, have very high color retention and demand a very low maintenance. Cleaning the products is easier. Plastic elements for making composite decking are derived from soda bottles, milk jugs and such other materials. The plastic gives composite decking the durability characteristic. Materials go through the processes of heating, shaping and cooling for creating boards which appear more like wood. Even though when compared to conventional wood decking composite decking products are expensive, the durability and minimal maintenance features make them the better choice for homeowners in the long run. Composite deck can last for more than 30 years. They can be easily cleaned with just some warm soap water. They do not necessitate sanding, scraping, refinishing or staining unlike wood.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composite Decking and Railing estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Capped Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Composite Decking and Railing market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Composite Decking and Railing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Major growth drivers for the market include recovery in construction industry worldwide and technological advancements. Homeowners are increasingly choosing composite decking and railing systems over systems made of natural wood because of the many beneficial features of the former including lower thermal expansion and color fading and higher resistance to slip among others. Composite decking is enjoying increasing popularity over wood owing to its appealing benefits, primarily lower maintenance and enhanced aesthetic appeal. Composite decking and railing systems combine the benefits of plastic, including easy care and low maintenance, with the aesthetics of wood. They are a blend of PV and recycled wood offering an elegant structure with durability and strength. While these products use different materials and fabrication methods, they score high in terms of value addition and visual appeal. Moreover, various manufacturers are introducing new product lines at affordable price points to further extend their gains over traditional wood options. The influx of new and economical composite decking is narrowing down the price premium in comparison to wood, which is likely to bolster the market growth over the coming years. The market is poised to gain from access to diverse finish and color options, along with increasing homeowner investment in remodeling or renovation projects.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.
- Axion Structural Innovations Llc
- DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems
- Fiberon
- Green Bay Decking LLC
- TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
- TimberTech
- Trex Co., Inc.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc.
- Upm Biocomposites
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Composite Decking and Railing Market
Advantages of Composite Decking
Different Types
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Global Construction Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19
EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Recovery in Residential Construction Activity in the US to
Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Construction Sector Employment Growth (in %) in the
US for Residential and Non-Residential Sector: Jan-2020, Apr-
2020, Nov-2020, Jan-2021, Apr-2021
EXHIBIT 5: US Architectural Billings Index: January 2020
through February 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Construction Backlog (in Months) in the US: January
2020 through February 2021
COVID-19 Impact on Select Regional Construction Sectors
Asia
Canada
Australia
UK
Africa
Middle East
COVID-19 Impact on Composite Decking and Railing Market
Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite
Decking Demand amid COVID-19
Global Market Overview and Market Prospects
Global Composite Decking and Railing Systems Market Set for
Rapid Gains in Future
Composite Decking Market Rises High on Low-Maintenance & Green
Credentials
Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains
Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin
Regional Market Analysis
United States Leads the Global Composite Decking and Railing
Market
US Decking Market Trends
Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction
Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets
Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Global Composite Decking and Railing Market (2020):
Market Shares of Leading Players in terms of Revenues
Some of the Popular Composite Decking and Railing Brands
Trex
TimberTech (AZEK)
Cali-Bamboo
Dura-Life
Envision Composite Lumber
Recent Market Activity
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Shift towards Composite Decking and Railing from
Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth
Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Composite Decking
Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales
with Better Options
Composite Decking and Railing Gains Popularity among Homeowners
Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
Value Addition at Affordable Price Points
Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors
Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for
Homeowners
Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces
Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend
Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards
Synthetic, Affordable Decking
Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity
Innovative Railing Systems to go with Composite Decks
Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market
Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design
Attributes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
