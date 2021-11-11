Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (2021 to 2026) - Escalating Need for Coordinate Measuring Machine Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Type (Fixed CMM, Portable CMM), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery, Energy & Power, Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors driving the growth of the CMM market are growing use of 3D data in modelling and analytical applications, increasing R&D spending on developing metrology products, and thriving automotive sector.

Market for fixed CMM to account for larger market share during the forecast period

The fixed CMM segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The rising need for validating the dimensional and geometric accuracy in the manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace industries is the factor responsible for the largest share of the fixed CMM segment. The market for portable CMMs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Portable CMMs are easy to handle and give maximum flexibility to perform metrology activities, thereby are increasingly adopted in the automotive, heavy machinery, and energy & power industries.

Automotive industry to hold the largest size during the forecast period

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The growing demand for vehicles, especially from developing countries, such as India and China, has encouraged automotive manufacturers and OEMs to opt for automation to increase production volume and meet the market demand. The shift in preference from off-line quality inspection to near-line or in-line measurement techniques, enabling higher sampling rates and shorter inspection times in the automotive industry, is also expected to drive the CMM market.

APAC is expected to capture largest market size during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the CMM market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing market and offers a huge opportunity for the automotive industry, whose growth is driven by the growing population. The heavy machinery industry is booming rapidly, which, in turn, has driven the market for CMMs in India and China. The rising awareness related to automation, increasing emphasis of leading economies such as China and Japan on heavy machinery industries are some primary factors contributing to the largest market share of APAC. The rapid growth of the automotive, heavy machinery, and aerospace industries in emerging economies, such as China and India, has contributed to the growth of the CMM market in APAC. Funding for R&D of heavy machinery and an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make APAC a dynamic region for CMMs, with China and Japan being the major contributors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cmm Market

4.2 Cmm Market, by Type

4.3 Cmm Market, by Industry and Region

4.4 Cmm Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of 3D Data in Modeling and Analytical Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Spending on Developing Metrology Products

5.2.1.3 Thriving Automotive Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Surging Adoption of Cloud Computing and Industry 4.0

5.2.3.2 Escalating Need for Coordinate Measuring Machine Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Bringing Speed and Accuracy Improvement in Cmm Scanning

5.2.4.2 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Cmm Manufacturers

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 Heavy Machinery

5.7.1.1 Zeus Engineering Chooses Faro Cam2 Software and Faroarm to Support Business Growth Plans

5.7.1.2 Cmm is Installed at Express Engineering

5.7.2 Automotive

5.7.2.1 Itm Engineering Opts for Flexible and High-Precision 3D Measurement Services

5.8 Technology Trends

5.8.1 Cloud Computing

5.8.2 Portable Metrology

5.8.3 Robotic Laser Metrology

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Export Scenario

5.10.2 Import Scenario

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

6 Components of Coordinate Measuring Machines

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bridge

6.3 Trigger Probe

6.3.1 Contact Probe

6.3.1.1 3D Touch Probe

6.3.1.2 2D Spindle Probe

6.3.1.3 Tool-Length Measuring Probe

6.3.2 Non-Contact Probe

6.3.2.1 Optical Probe

6.3.2.2 Laser-Line Probe

6.4 Stage

6.5 Controller

7 Offerings Related to Coordinate Measuring Machines

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware Components

7.3 Switches

7.4 Services

7.4.1 After-Sales Services

7.4.2 Software-As-A-Service

7.4.3 Measurement Services

8 Coordinate Measuring Machine (Cmm) Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed Cmm

8.2.1 Bridge

8.2.1.1 Bridge Design Enables Cmm to Provide Better Rigidity and High Accuracy

8.2.2 Cantilever

8.2.2.1 Fixed Cantilever-Type Cmm Captures Significant Market Share Owing to Its Ability to Measure Objects with High Accuracy

8.2.3 Gantry

8.2.3.1 Gantry-Type Cmm Differentiates Itself from Bridge-Type Cmm with Its Ability to Measure Large Objects Such as Cars and Other Vehicles

8.3 Portable Cmm

8.3.1 Articulated Arm

8.3.1.1 Articulated Arm Cmms Held Larger Market Share of Portable Cmms Owing to Their Ability to Allow Probes to be Placed in Different Directions During Measurement Process

8.3.2 Handheld

8.3.2.1 Automotive and Medical Industries Boost Demand for Handheld Cmms

9 Applications of Coordinate Measuring Machines

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Quality Control and Inspection

9.3 Reverse Engineering

9.4 Virtual Simulation

9.5 Profiling and Assessment

10 Coordinate Measuring Machine (Cmm) Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Automotive Industry to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

10.3 Aerospace

10.3.1 Use of Cmm to Manufacture Precision Parts in Aerospace to Fuel Its Demand

10.4 Heavy Machinery

10.4.1 Adoption of Cmm to Achieve Onsite Dimensional Measurement by Manufacturers of Heavy Equipment to Accelerate Market Growth

10.5 Energy & Power

10.5.1 Growing Clean Energy Portfolios in APAC to Drive Demand for Cmm in Energy & Power Industry

10.6 Electronics

10.6.1 Ability of Cmm to Monitor High-Paced Production of Various Electronic Products to Drive Market for Electronics Industry

10.7 Medical

10.7.1 Cmm Plays Important Role in Designing and Manufacturing of Medical Equipment for Custom Requirements

10.8 Others

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2020

12.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Progressive Company

12.5.2 Responsive Company

12.5.3 Dynamic Company

12.5.4 Starting Block

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

12.6.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Zeiss Group

13.2.2 Faro Technologies

13.2.3 Hexagon

13.2.4 Nikon Corporation

13.2.5 Mitutoyo

13.2.6 Tokyo Seimitsu

13.2.7 Keyence Corporation

13.2.8 Creaform

13.2.9 Perceptron

13.2.10 Wenzel Group

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Lk Metrology

13.3.2 Micro-Vu

13.3.3 Adcole

13.3.4 Applied Automation Tech (Aat)

13.3.5 Metronor

13.3.6 Trimek

13.3.7 Eley Metrology

13.3.8 Aberlink

13.3.9 Chien Wei Precise Technology

13.3.10 Helmel Engineering

13.3.11 Redlux

13.3.12 Impact Metrology Systems

13.3.13 Sipcon Instrument Industries

13.3.14 Fowler High Precision

13.3.15 Dukin

13.3.16 Alicona Imaging

14 Adjacent & Related Market

15 Appendix

