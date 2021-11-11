electroCore to Participate at Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum. The conference is taking place virtually November 18, 2021. Details are as follows:

Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum:

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Event: One-on-one meetings



Please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative if interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with electroCore management during the event.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.