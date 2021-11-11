Connect Biopharma to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Business Officer, will be participating in fireside chats at the following conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

The fireside chat will be available to view on-demand beginning Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

The fireside chat will be available to view on-demand beginning Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of both fireside chats will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page accessible here: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/. Replays will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research.

Our lead product candidate, CBP-201, an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), has been in clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Our second lead product candidate, CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1), has been in clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). Furthermore, we have started the clinical development of an additional product candidate, CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

With headquarters in China, additional operations in the United States and Australia, and clinical development activities in those geographies as well as Europe, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of internally designed, wholly owned small molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information about Connect Biopharma, please visit our website at www.connectbiopharm.com.

